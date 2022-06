In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde we've been digging into the data on New York’s gun laws and Extreme Risk Protection Orders that can be filed under the state's Red Flag Law. That law means a judge can order a person's firearm be taken away or that they can't buy one after being reported as a potential threat to public safety. But how long does the process take?

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO