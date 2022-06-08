Wow! This Flint, Texas Property is a Business and Home That Resembles a Castle

The housing crunch and rising prices in real estate is just something that most of us are used to hearing about at this point. We know that it’s expensive to try to find a home right now and even if you find one it’s difficult to present an offer before the home is off the market. It seems like lately there have been talks about interest rates beginning to rise again but the hot real estate market in Tyler, Texas isn’t showing that slowdown as there is only one condo in Tyler that is currently on the market.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO