ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Iconic Coke Bottle Shape Created in Indiana Was Based on a Misunderstanding

By Ryan O'Bryan
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's one of the most iconic packages ever created. One whose Indiana designers modeled after an ingredient they thought was part of the recipe for the product it was designed to hold. The History of the Coca-Cola Bottle. You don't even have to be looking at a Coke bottle...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
Mashed

Coca-Cola Just Made A Huge Announcement About Its Tea Line

If you're a fan of Honest tea, know that you have just a few months left to enjoy the brand before Coca-Cola takes it away. In a release distributed on its website, The Coca Cola Company said the close of 2022 would see the end of Honest teas, and the repositioning of its other tea offers, Gold Peak and Peace Tea. Sabrina Tandon, group director RTD for Coca-Cola North America, said in a statement that the move would "free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category."
ECONOMY
Popculture

Ice Cream Bars Recalled

Two brands of ice cream bars have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared dairy allergens and sulfites. The alert was issued in Canada but warns that the products may have been distributed in other territories. The recall applies to Rico 'n Lalo bars and Mini Lalo bars. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
FOXBusiness

Coca-Cola to introduce bottles with attached lids

Coca-Cola Great Britain announced Tuesday that the company will introduce packaging that keeps bottle caps attached to ensure that customers can easily recycle the entire package. The company said in a statement that plastic bottle lids have been recyclable for several years but are often discarded or littered. "Our innovative...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bottle#Soft Drinks#Design#Plastic Bottles#Food Drink#Coke#Coca Cola#The Coca Cola Company
Q985

Illinois Attraction Closing After Almost 50 Years of Family Fun

It's a sad day in the history of Illinois theme parks as one of the most affordable family favorites in the state in closing. After almost 50 years of entertaining families from all over, Donley's Wild West Town in Union, Illinois is closing for business. Here's a look at the park and what has led to it's closure.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SCDNReports

Tainted Candy Sold in Indiana

Tainted candy sold in IndianaSCDN Graphics Department. The FDA is warning consumers about contaminated candy sold in Indiana. The agency announced that candy maker Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling several types of Skittles, Starburst, & Lifesavers gummy candies because of the possibility of contamination with thin strips of metal.
INDIANA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Inspiring Small Towns in Indiana

Indiana is a state that has a great deal to offer visitors. There is something to appeal to every taste, from the bustling city of Indianapolis to the scenic beauty of Brown County State Park.
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy