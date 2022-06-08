ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Expensive homes on the market in Decatur and Macon County

These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Decatur and Macon County market. Looking for luxury living on Lake Decatur? Look no further! Your next home is 818 Buccaneer Point! This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home was completely remodeled in 2017 and has been meticulously maintained! With over 4700 finished square feet of living space, this home has it all! As you approach the home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will be impressed by the professionally landscaped yard. As you enter, you will admire the luxurious hardwood flooring that extends throughout the first floor. The spacious living room features a cathedral ceiling and an impressive gas log fireplace with a granite hearth. The kitchen is gourmet chef's delight, with plenty of storage space in the high-end cabinetry with soft close hardware and granite counter tops. The stainless-steel appliances are all professional grade, which include the gas six burner gas cooktop, double wall oven, microwave, compactor and refrigerator. The open concept kitchen has both an island and a peninsula, that make it a great space for entertaining as it flows into the sunroom that can double as a dining area. The sunroom offers panoramic views of the rear of the property and the quiet cove and features electric blinds. The first-floor primary suite has an abundant custom-built walk-in closet space and features an en-suite full bath with large marble walk-in shower, dual sinks and a make up vanity, all with quartz countertops. The first-floor office/den area has floor-to-ceiling built in bookcases and a beautiful view of Lake Decatur. The first floor also features a second office/craft room. On the second floor, you will find two more large bedrooms with custom-built walk-in closets and an additional full bath. On the lower level, the walk-out basement features a wet bar in the large family room. You will also find the fourth bedroom and another room that can be used as another office space or workout room, plus a storage area. The mechanics of this home include a high-efficiency furnace and central AC that has a REME HALO LED air purification system and a Honeywell humidifier. While the inside of this home is spectacular, you will be impressed by the outside as well! The house has new siding that was installed in 2017, new seamless gutters with leaf guard installed in 2018 and a new roof in 2019. The large dock on the cove was recently refinished, and features an electric pontoon boat lift with canopy cover. New garage doors were installed in 2020, and there is even an invisible electric dog fence and electric dog door for your four-legged family member. Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour. Hurry, this one will not last long!
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church, will be hosting a revival with Pastor's, singers and evangelists Danny and Linda Morgan, from Newport Kentucky, June 12 -17 at 7570 W Main St, Decatur. Join us for a week of anointed preaching and music! June 12,10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Government
Macon County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Decatur, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

Expensive homes on the market in Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Searching for country living with hunting ground? Search no further! This property is a hunters paradise! This 2 bed, 2 bath home is located on a total of 51 acres. The house, pond and outbuilding are located on 1 parcel with 11 acres and the hunting ground is a separate parcel with 40 acres. Inside you will find a kitchen that offers you granite counter tops with tons of cabinet space, a spacious master bedroom with access to the deck where you can enjoy your morning coffee overlooking a fantastic view, a 3 seasoned room that is heated by the wood burning stove located in there and SO much more! Outside there is a 42X62 machine shed that would be the perfect place for storage or even a workshop area, a pond, a BBQ area that is covered by a pergola and a greenhouse. On the 40 acres you will also find a pistol & riffle shooting range, deer, turkey and waterfowl. Have an ATV? This property also offers you ATV trails. A side bonus - this home runs on city water. Are you ready to make this your forever home? Don't wait because this property wont last long! Call us today to schedule a private showing and come check out this beautiful property for yourself!
COLES COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Want to know who's in the Macon County Jail? Get the app

DECATUR — Got some doubts about your daughter’s boyfriend?. Worried about that strange new neighbor across the street?. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has the app for you: In fact, it’s the sheriff’s office's very own new smartphone app, now available in your app store under the heading “Macon Sheriff IL.”
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

St. Teresa teacher is out of a coma following car crash

DECATUR — Amber Johnson is awake. Johnson, who was gravely injured in a car crash on April 29 around 10 p.m. when she was leaving St. Teresa High School after a girls' track event, has been in a coma in intensive care since then. She is the theology teacher and girls' track coach at the school.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Jack D. Getz, 60th

FINDLAY — Jack D. and Linda Ann Getz will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on June 25th. They are also having a card shower; cards may be sent to 2378 N. 2250 E. Road, Findlay, IL 62534. Jack D. Getz and Linda Ann Keown...
FINDLAY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
Herald & Review

One person injured, three detained after Sullivan shooting

SULLIVAN — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning in Sullivan. A State Police news release said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and that three individuals have been detained for questioning. The shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street.
SULLIVAN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man jailed after knife threat, police report

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who confronted a stranger, pushed the tip of a large knife up against his armpit and warned him “I kill people” is now jailed on multiple charges. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m....
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur driver caught with drugs, cell phones, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur driver was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of cocaine, cannabis and “multiple cell phones,” police report. The 19-year-old man had been stopped May 17 as members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team were working the area of West Hickory Point Road, a sworn affidavit said.
Herald & Review

On Biz: DJ’s on Chestnut, Decor’d by Shina

DJ’s on Chestnut serves up classy downhome meals. DJ’s on Chestnut in Assumption has been opened to the public for approximately a month, but continues to grow. The restaurant’s manager, Ocie Duncan, and the staff seated only customers with reservations when they first opened. Those days are over, with walk-ins accepted. “We still prefer reservations, but we haven’t turned anyone away yet,” she said. “So far the turnout has been wonderful.”
CHESTNUT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy