Saint Louis, MO

Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Cardinals into game 2

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (32-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (32-23, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -170, Cardinals +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay has a 32-23 record overall and a 19-13 record at home. The Rays are 25-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 32-24 overall and 16-13 on the road. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has four doubles and three home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 9-for-35 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 4-for-13 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .194 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

