Statesville, NC

Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

statesville.com

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 29-June 4

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 29-June 4. S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House Kitchen, 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A. About the Scores. The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

'They are doing missions': DAR presents award to Wesley Chapel UMC group

On May 31, the parking lot at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, was full, and inside the fellowship hall, the usual hum of sewing machines could be heard and the cutting of material, stringing of beads and working on toy cars was going on as usual for it was a Tuesday, the day that The Sweat Shop Saints gather.
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Ready for the next chapter: Lake Norman graduates celebrate their accomplishments

When Lake Norman High School Senior Class President Brigid Salvato stood up to address her fellow graduates, she was quick to praise the entire class for their perseverance. “Our high school experience was anything but normal,” she said. “What was supposed to be just two weeks off turned into two long years of struggle. We were separated from our friends and missing out on the high school experience that we had long looked forward to.
HIGH SCHOOL
Statesville Record & Landmark

Kids can ride Amtrak for $5 in NC this summer

Looking for a summertime adventure with your family? N.C. By Train is offering a special $5 kids fare to travel the rails from Charlotte to Raleigh all summer. Stops along the corridor include High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, Cary and Raleigh. Through Aug. 31, travelers can book one-way tickets for...
RALEIGH, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Obituaries
Statesville Record & Landmark

County commissioners approve security upgrades for Iredell-Statesville Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools hope to be a little safer this fall as they speed up the process of installing security upgrades this summer. Iredell-Statesville Schools requested $400,000 for the installation of the new security systems. It would add switches and internet cabling in areas where existing wiring needs to be updated in schools. The request for assistance from the county would be used to secure subcontractors to help with the installation of the system.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hays is new assistant vice president of Iredell Physician Network

Iredell Health System announced that Dr. Damon Hays is the new assistant vice president of the Iredell Physician Network. Hays was a practicing podiatrist for 13 years, with his own practices for 10 of those years. He was president of Hays Foot and Ankle Centers and a podiatry-focused home health agency. He later was the director of operations for Adventist Health in Tillamook, Oregon, overseeing outpatient clinics and urgent care facilities.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

The EnergyUnited Foundation donates $5K to Davidson County organization

The EnergyUnited Foundation has awarded a grant for $5,000 to Love Token, a Davidson County nonprofit organization that provides assistance to the county’s homeless population. Love Token received its name following a series of experiences when the organization’s founder, Teri Clawson, along with co-founder Crystal Fero, would notably offer...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sun sets on West Iredell High School Class of 2022's senior year

All the hard work, all the time spent studying, and all the long days in class paid off for West Iredell High School seniors on Friday as they made their way across the stage and received their diplomas. “It was all worth it, it was amazing,” Natalie Bridgeman, the Class...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
#Obituary#Min#Statesville Record
Statesville Record & Landmark

Owls improve to 5-3

TROUTMAN—The Statesville Owls secured a 13-9 win over the Race City Bootleggers on Thursday night. Pitcher Gage Tomlin (UNC Pembroke) picked up the save. Pitcher Josh Allen (Montreat) earned his first win. Scotty Diekman (Rockingham C.C.) delivered a key RBI double, and Sion Barnette (Erskine) also with a big...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

First class of Iredell-Statesville Schools Virtual Academy graduates

In addition to celebrating the milestone of graduating from high school, the class of 2022 had another reason to celebrate Thursday. They are the first graduates of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Virtual Academy. The graduates marched across the stage Thursday morning at the Unity Center to receive their high school diplomas,...
STATESVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: 'Don't give up': SHS graduates encouraged to not let obstacles hinder goals

Family and friends gathered at the Statesville High School football stadium on a beautiful morning Friday to see 186 Statesville seniors officially graduate and receive their diplomas. Following the presentation of colors and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” sung by senior class president Emma Theriot, Principal Chad Parker introduced special guests, including...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville Girl Scout Troop wins award for animal shelter donation

A Compassionate Troop Award from PETA Kids — PETA’s youth division — was presented to Girl Scout Troop 13179, which partnered with Future Fashion Designers in Mooresville to construct 40 beds for animals in local shelters in honor of National Pet Month in May. The award was presented during the troop’s bridging ceremony, during which members graduated from Brownies to Juniors.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Davis Regional Medical Center Sunshine Volunteers announce new leadership team

Davis Regional Medical Center’s Sunshine Volunteers have announced their new leadership team. The new leadership team consists of: President Gillian Bostick, Vice President Terry Andrews, Secretary Sybil Levan, Treasurer Carol Windsor, Chaplin Anna Bustle, Scholarship Committee Chair Judy Clark, gift shop Manager Ruth Anne Fultz and Cheer Committee Chair Marilyn Alexander.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Veronica Bradley joins Harmony Medical Care as physician assistant

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomes physician assistant Veronica Bradley to Harmony Medical Care. Bradley has four years of ear, nose and throat care experience and three years of experience in family medicine and primary care. She chose her specialty of family medicine because she believes it is the foundation of health care.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Wood named assistant vice president of Nursing and Patient Care Services

Lisa Wood has joined Iredell Health System as the new assistant vice president of nursing and patient care services. Wood has a diverse background in nursing and leadership with experience in critical and progressive care, long-term acute care, vascular care, and wound care and hyperbarics. She has held several leadership roles in her career, including chief nursing officer, regional clinical and operations director for multiple wound and hyperbaric clinics, regional wound care director for more than 40 long-term acute care hospitals, nurse manager of progressive care and telemetry, and operations manager.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Police were called twice to a GOP meeting in NC. Closed school board candidate interviews stoked tempers among Republicans.

CONCORD — Police were called to the Cabarrus County Republican Party headquarters twice Tuesday evening in response to an executive committee meeting that devolved into a shouting match between audience members and committee members. The main item on the agenda June 7 was for the committee to interview candidates...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

