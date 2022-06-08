Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

Lisa Wood has joined Iredell Health System as the new assistant vice president of nursing and patient care services. Wood has a diverse background in nursing and leadership with experience in critical and progressive care, long-term acute care, vascular care, and wound care and hyperbarics. She has held several leadership roles in her career, including chief nursing officer, regional clinical and operations director for multiple wound and hyperbaric clinics, regional wound care director for more than 40 long-term acute care hospitals, nurse manager of progressive care and telemetry, and operations manager.
Comments / 0