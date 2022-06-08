Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for June 8

Iredell-Statesville Schools hope to be a little safer this fall as they speed up the process of installing security upgrades this summer. Iredell-Statesville Schools requested $400,000 for the installation of the new security systems. It would add switches and internet cabling in areas where existing wiring needs to be updated in schools. The request for assistance from the county would be used to secure subcontractors to help with the installation of the system.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO