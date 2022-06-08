ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ford, Volkswagen, BMW and others seek to defend California emissions powers

By RILEY BEGGIN
mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Co. and the U.S. branches of Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. and Volvo Cars Ltd. are asking to intervene in a federal lawsuit to defend California's power under the Clean Air Act to set its own stringent emissions standards. It marks the...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Ohio State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy