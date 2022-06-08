ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coeur d'Alene High junior Symons sets sights on Wyoming

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaddle up. Madi Symons is a Cowgirl, now. Symons, a rising senior at Coeur d'Alene High, committed to play basketball at Wyoming of the Mountain West Conference on Monday evening. Symons had offers from Texas-Rio Grande Valley — a Western Athletic Conference program — in Edinburg, Texas, as well...

cdapress.com

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said all 31 people are being charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor charge in Idaho. Police believe they were headed to riot at the Pride Festival. Some have already been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
idahoednews.org

Finalist pulls out of running for NIC presidency

As trustees begin interviewing finalists for the president’s job at North Idaho College, one candidate has dropped out of the running. Steve Condon, chancellor at Carolina University in Winston-Salem, N.C., has withdrawn from the field, NIC announced Friday morning. He had been scheduled to visit the campus next week.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums power past Expos

COEUR d’ALENE — Austin Taylor delivered a grand slam in an eight-run bottom of the sixth inning, powering the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen past the Spokane Expos 2023 14-3 in the opener of a doubleheader at Thorco Field on Wednesday. Ryan Schneider doubled and drove in three runs...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New ultrasound machines for Open Arms Clinic

Open Arms, a new nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic in Hayden, has two new ultrasound machines which were recently donated by the Idaho Knights of Columbus. “We know that upon seeing their baby’s image on an ultrasound machine and being provided with help and support from nonprofit organizations like the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, the vast majority of pregnant women will choose life,” said Roy Bartholomay, Idaho State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, in a news release. “We are excited to continue to provide ultrasound technology to pregnancy centers that offer hope and support to women and their babies.”
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

Possible Thunderstorms and then Showers Overnight – Mark

Your 4 Things for Saturday night’s weather includes a potential of thunderstorms in the night, followed by a mostly dry Sunday during the day before turning into a rainy evening. The showers and cool weather carry over from Sunday night into Monday. Tonight comes with showers starting at around...
SPOKANE, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Wildly Popular Tri-Cities BBQ Restaurant Is Headed to Spokane

A Popular Tri-Cities Restaurant Is Expanding To Spokane This Summer. From humble beginnings to expansion, one popular Tri-Cities restaurant is headed to Spokane this summer. Porter's Real Barbeque Is Opening Up A New Restaurant In Spokane. Kudos to Porter's Real Barbeque of the Tri-Cities, they're expanding to Spokane. In an...
SPOKANE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Survival reality show ‘Alone’ features 2 Idahoans in ‘the most remote location’ yet

In 2015, producers from the History Channel’s “Alone” reality-TV show messaged Karie Lee Knoke, a woman who lives “beyond off the grid” near Sandpoint, Idaho. The producers had heard about Knoke from other contestants on the reality TV show that drops men and women into some of the harshest environments on earth with just the basics of survival. So they reached out on Facebook messenger asking if Knoke would apply for Season 3. Unfortunately, what makes for a good contestant on “Alone” isn’t necessarily conducive to prompt social media responses.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls High scholar-athletes honored

Courtesy photo Senior Hanna Christensen received the girls Post Falls High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year award for 2021-22. This award goes to three-sport athletes with a 3.50 or higher cumulative unweighted GPA. Christensen, who has a 4.0 GPA, participated in volleyball, basketball and golf.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 9 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Stormy Saturday As Wet Weather Sticks Around Though Monday

Our atmospheric river is in full force now, as heavy rain is falling across parts of the Inland Northwest late Friday night, and will continue into Saturday morning. As we transition to Saturday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will also enter the picture. With numerous events happening in Spokane this weekend, thousands...
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

Three ways the Zags improved from last season

Remember when people began to write off the Zags’ offseason as a failure? It feels like forever ago, but that narrative was thrown around just last month when it seemed plausible that the core of the team had moved on from Spokane for the NBA, leaving behind voids that weren’t readily filled. ...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dude, where's my electric car charging station?

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Transportation Department are gathering statewide public feedback on the future placement of electric vehicle charging stations throughout Idaho. An online survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/evidaho and takes about five...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

