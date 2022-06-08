Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Hartley, or 16 miles south of Dalhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley and Channing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARTLEY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO