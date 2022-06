Almost a decade after its original release, the first part of The Last of Us is finally getting a remake for both the PlayStation 5 and PC. The new remake was announced by Naughty Dog and Sony over at Summer Game Fest 2022, and the two released a fresh trailer showcasing some of the visual enhancements fans can expect from the game that now benefits from nine years of hardware development and a whole new generation of consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO