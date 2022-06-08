ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson, AR

Blessing of the Peas on Saturday in Emerson park

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18th annual Blessing of the Purple Hill Peas will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Purple Hull Pea Festival...

www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Pedals for Compassion tours Columbia County on Saturday

The fourth Pedals for Compassion Ride benefitting Magnolia’s Domestic Violence Shelter is Saturday. Anne Couch, race director of the event and a cyclist, said Pedals for Compassion draws riders from the Magnolia area as well as Texarkana, Little Rock, Dallas and Shreveport. “We have tremendous positive comments after the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
myarklamiss.com

‘Beat the Heat’ fan drive underway in Union County

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Orlando D. Reed Senior Foundation is hosting a fan drive event to help local senior citizens, families and/or individuals who are in serious need to stay cool this summer. Community members can donate fans or funds to go towards helping those in need. All donations...
UNION COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Fish Fry on Saturday, June 24 in Emerson

The 5th Annual Emerson Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 24 at the fire department. Price of $10 per plate includes fish, fries and hushpuppies. For tickets or information call Eric Goble, 870-904-1628.
EMERSON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emerson, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
magnoliareporter.com

Willie Carroll

Willie Carroll, 81, of TexARKana and a native of Lewisville, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Arkansas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in TexARKana. Funeral arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
LEWISVILLE, AR
KTAL

Residents of Mooretown apartments say conditions are deplorable

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Residents in the Clear Horizons and New Zion apartments in Shreveport‘s Mooretown neighborhood say they had enough of what they say are deplorable living conditions in the complexes. “We got mold growing around our tubs. Tub ain’t been painted since we been here,“...
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, June 9, 2022: If a tree falls in the woods, it’s going to be cut to pieces here

South Arkansas got great news this week out of our woodlands. PotlatchDeltic said it will invest $131 million at its Waldo mill for upgrades to the log yard and planer, a new saw line, and a new continuous dry kiln. Its annual capacity for board feet of dimensional lumber will be raised about 30 percent, to 275 million feet annually. There won’t be any new jobs at the mill as a result of this project, but the modern equipment will raise the mill’s efficiency significantly. We’re not keen about figures employers often estimate for “indirect” jobs that a new plant or improvement will create. Indirect employment is essentially outside of PotlatchDeltic’s control. The company’s estimate is that 55 new indirect jobs will be created – presumably more loggers, log truck drivers and the associated businesses that keep loggers logging and drivers driving will be needed to fill higher lumber production needs. But it’s still good. It keeps people who are associated with PotlatchDeltic but who don’t work there more fully employed. Maybe they’ll hire more people. We’ll see. The mill expansion is a boon to South Arkansas residents who own timberland. Our region has an over-abundance of wood and the PotlatchDeltic expansion will make a small dent in it. Also coming as great news is the report that a New York investment group, Astara Capital Partners, has bought and will reopen the shuttered Victory Lumber sawmill in Camden. This will help Ouachita County regain jobs that were lost, and we presume that the New York partnership will make millions of dollars in upgrades to make the lumber mill the best it can be. We’re confident that more good news will be coming as industry continues to recognize South Arkansas’ tree-mendous resources.
WALDO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAAC announces cast for “Mamma Mia!”

Director Cherrie Sciro and Music Director D.H. Clark have announced the cast of the South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado’s summer musical, “Mamma Mia!”. The show is scheduled to open in July, running from July 14-16 and July 20-24; performances will start at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinees.
EL DORADO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peas#God#The Shed#Emerson High School
KTAL

State of the art medical center opens in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in the Shreveport area will now be able to get several high-level lifesaving treatments for some conditions closer to home. The Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy is a brand new state-of-the-art imaging center using PET imaging to diagnose and assess diseases such as cancer, dementia, and heart disease sooner. PET imaging can also monitor for the possible recurrence of many cancers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
salineriverchronicle.com

First United Methodist Church bids farewell to pastor and wife moving to Nashville, Arkansas

Members and guest of First United Methodist Church of Warren gathered in the Fellowship Hall of the Church Sunday afternoon, June 5 to bid farewell to Pastor Gary Harrrison and his wife Lori as they depart for a new pastorate in Nashville, Arkansas. They leave Warren after a successful ministry and the creation of many friends throughout the community. Over and over people told them, “we will miss you!”
NASHVILLE, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling kicks of Juneteenth festivities

A weeklong celebration begins this weekend as the city of Grambling kicks off its 45th Juneteenth Heritage Festival. Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth (short for “June 19th”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed.
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

NAACP, community leaders gather to expose ‘deplorable’ living conditions at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Apartment residents at the Clear Horizon-New Zion Apartments on Illinois Avenue have been complaining of water problems, mold, and dead rodents, even a missing window on one apartment. KSLA walked through the apartments with former Caddo Commissioner Michael Williams, current Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts, Caddo Commissioner Tabatha...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
magnoliareporter.com

Mae Lena Johnson

Mae Lena Walker Johnson transitioned on Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was born in Emerson on July 12, 1933 to Leroy Walker and Lilywil Cooper Walker and was the second of four siblings. She married the love of her life, Charles Johnson (also referenced as “Charlie” and “CW”). Shortly after,...
EMERSON, AR
KSLA

Runoff race for sheriff taking place in Lafayette County

McFarland said her father and brother died as a result of gun violence. She said she created the organization so no one feels the pain she went through. Marshall Against Violence is an organization that focuses on reducing crime and raising public awareness in the community. Poor living conditions exposed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Fire destroys MLK home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire destroyed a home in Shreveport‘s Martin Luther King neighborhood Thursday morning that sent up large flames and a heavy black plume of smoke. Shreveport Fire Chief of Special Operations, Skip Pinkston says fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block...
SHREVEPORT, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Another Texarkana Eatery Closes the Doors Permanently

We hate to see the closing of MeoMyo’s Bayou Cafe, but that’s where we are. The eatery announced thru social media that they have decided to close the restaurant permanently. Known for some great Cajun favorites, MeoMyo’s was located at 4059 Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. We are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy