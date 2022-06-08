Blessing of the Peas on Saturday in Emerson park

South Arkansas got great news this week out of our woodlands. PotlatchDeltic said it will invest $131 million at its Waldo mill for upgrades to the log yard and planer, a new saw line, and a new continuous dry kiln. Its annual capacity for board feet of dimensional lumber will be raised about 30 percent, to 275 million feet annually. There won’t be any new jobs at the mill as a result of this project, but the modern equipment will raise the mill’s efficiency significantly. We’re not keen about figures employers often estimate for “indirect” jobs that a new plant or improvement will create. Indirect employment is essentially outside of PotlatchDeltic’s control. The company’s estimate is that 55 new indirect jobs will be created – presumably more loggers, log truck drivers and the associated businesses that keep loggers logging and drivers driving will be needed to fill higher lumber production needs. But it’s still good. It keeps people who are associated with PotlatchDeltic but who don’t work there more fully employed. Maybe they’ll hire more people. We’ll see. The mill expansion is a boon to South Arkansas residents who own timberland. Our region has an over-abundance of wood and the PotlatchDeltic expansion will make a small dent in it. Also coming as great news is the report that a New York investment group, Astara Capital Partners, has bought and will reopen the shuttered Victory Lumber sawmill in Camden. This will help Ouachita County regain jobs that were lost, and we presume that the New York partnership will make millions of dollars in upgrades to make the lumber mill the best it can be. We’re confident that more good news will be coming as industry continues to recognize South Arkansas’ tree-mendous resources.

WALDO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO