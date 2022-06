According to Jim Cramer, crypto investors should focus mainly on Bitcoin and Ethereum and never borrow money to enter the ecosystem. The American TV personality Jim Cramer argued that cryptocurrencies have a long-term value as they are decentralized assets that could go mainstream in the future. However, he recommended investors interact mainly with Bitcoin and Ethereum as they have captured the attention of broad society and “seem the most legitimate.”

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO