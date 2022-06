NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University plans to use a $5 million donation to set up a research center that uses data to analyze news coverage and social media. The Nashville-based school says Suzanne Perot McGee, Patrick K. McGee and their family are donating to the College of Arts and Science to fuel the McGee Applied Research Center for Narrative Studies.

