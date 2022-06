The Internet of Things (IoT) brings a heightened state of awareness, the Eternal Present, with continuous information inflows from across the value chain of enterprises. The patterns in the data are displayed on dashboards, making business leaders acutely conscious of pressing issues that can’t wait for a resolution. No longer is the enterprise blinded by unnoticed problems buried in their systems. IoT data reduces the risk of enterprises being caught off-guard when latent chinks snowball into a crisis unexpectedly. Instead, they can prepare for the Future based on the data from their operations and more.

