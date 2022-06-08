ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Special Olympic winners announced

sanjuanjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center, Island Rec would like...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanjuanjournal.com

“Bound for Glory” final show canceled

Spring Street International School’s production Bound for Glory had an asymptomatic cast member test positive on Thursday for Covid-19, after performing in the Wednesday matinee and Wednesday evening performance at San Juan Community Theatre. All cast members have been tested, and at this point in time there are no...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Nature Matters series returns

Submitted by the San Juan Island NHP and San Juan Island Public Library. San Juan Island National Historical Park and the San Juan Island Public Library are pleased to announce the return of our popular collaborative “Nature Matters” series. These series of interactive programs have been a well-attended educational initiative since 2020. In the past year, they have proven so popular that a second series, “Hidden Histories” has been added that deals with major international historical moments and how they impacted the San Juan Islands. Park staff have delivered 15 programs, dealing with topics as diverse as The Secret Life of Trees and Echoes of the Opium War, allowing interested people to gain specialized knowledge about topics related to park history, culture, ecosystems, and wildlife. These library programs are part of our commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the peaceful resolution of the San Juan Island boundary dispute. Future events include the opening of our new American Camp Visitor Center in July and the Encampment Living History Weekend in August.
ZOOM
sanjuanjournal.com

Blackmon named Goodwill Ambassador

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. Town Employee, Will Blackmon, was named Goodwill Ambassador of Friday Harbor at the town council meeting on May 19. This is not the first time Will has been recognized for his spreading positivity online and out in the community. “Will is an inspiration...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

2022 Noxious Weed Disposal Policy Change

Submitted by San Juan County. To encourage residents to assist in the control of noxious weeds on their property, San Juan County has provided for free disposal of most noxious weed species. San Juan County’s Noxious Weed Control Board, with consultation from the transfer station operators of San Juan, Lopez and Orcas, has placed a limit on the maximum load size for free disposal. The impetus for the change was the disposal cost of a few very large loads which use a disproportionate amount of budgeted funds, potentially limiting access from other residents.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
sanjuanjournal.com

Orcas man charged with residential burglary, taking a vehicle and possessing stolen property

An Orcas man has been accused of stealing a car from a rental company and breaking into a home. Anthony Michael Kean, 34, of Eastsound, was charged in San Juan County Superior Court with one count of residential burglary, taking a vehicle without permission in the second degree and possessing stolen property in the second degree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy