Special Olympic winners announced

Submitted by the San Juan Island NHP and San Juan Island Public Library. San Juan Island National Historical Park and the San Juan Island Public Library are pleased to announce the return of our popular collaborative “Nature Matters” series. These series of interactive programs have been a well-attended educational initiative since 2020. In the past year, they have proven so popular that a second series, “Hidden Histories” has been added that deals with major international historical moments and how they impacted the San Juan Islands. Park staff have delivered 15 programs, dealing with topics as diverse as The Secret Life of Trees and Echoes of the Opium War, allowing interested people to gain specialized knowledge about topics related to park history, culture, ecosystems, and wildlife. These library programs are part of our commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the peaceful resolution of the San Juan Island boundary dispute. Future events include the opening of our new American Camp Visitor Center in July and the Encampment Living History Weekend in August.

