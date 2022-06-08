Mommy Minute: Sunscreen reminders for kids

Most sun damage is done before people reach the age of 18.

“One blistering sunburn does raise your risk of melanoma long-term,” said Dr. Brian Green, a dermatologist at Penn State Health.

Green says most of the best advice is not new advice. Kids need an SPF of 30, a sunscreen that says broad spectrum, and one that is water resistant. And it needs to be applied often.

“This might seem like a lot, but it’s every 90 minutes,” he said.

Even on cloudy days, parents should try to watch the clock.

“Cloudy days can block up to 20 percent of the sun’s UVB rays, but that still leaves the other 80 percent,” Green said. “That 20 percent is only on really cloudy days. When it’s overcast it’s not really very different than a sunny day.”

Adult sunscreens are safe for kids; and that includes sprays, Green says. But there are things to keep in mind.

“It’s tough to get an even application,” Green said. “Your kids are moving targets, they’re moving around all over, you’re trying to chase them with this sunscreen, so you get a lot in one area and not in another. So it’s good to go back in and rub it in after you’ve sprayed them. And the other thing is around the face it can be a very fine mist, those particles are very small so if you’re spraying it they can inhale it very easily. So I always recommend spraying it on your hand and then putting it on your face.”

Also, Green says to be aware that sunscreen does expire, usually three years after its made. But if you let sunscreen heat up in your car, it could be far less effective. It can even “separate like salad dressing,” according to Green.

He also says more and more people of color are seeking out tinted sunscreens for cosmetic reasons. He says it’s a great idea and there are now a lot of good products on the market.

“If someone says I don’t want to wear this because I don’t want to have that whitish sheen on my skin, those tinted sunscreens are a great way around that,” he said.

Babies under six months should be kept out of the sun completely using clothing and shade to protect them from the sun. Babies shouldn’t be out for long between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They don’t sweat well and can easily become overheated, Green says.

