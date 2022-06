KEARNEY — Director Steve Barth enjoys working with a large cast, a large set and an even larger story. “I love directing larger casts,” he said. “I love the ability to create these visual pictures on stage with so many people. I also love having cast members come on stage from different locations. They come through the audience, they come around edges of the stage, they come through the stage and we even have a turntable that rotates to reveal different people.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO