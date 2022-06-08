ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Beijing's drive for looser lending raises fears of bank margin squeeze

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046cZa_0g41olUX00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Beijing’s mandate to aid virus-hit sectors has left China’s banking sector lagging behind a broader market rally as the economy reopens, with investors fearful a cash splash by lenders will increase bad loans and squeeze already wafer-thin margins.

China’s easing of monetary conditions - at odds with the policy direction in most countries - is designed to revive growth and has triggered a robust rebound in stocks.

Over the last month, as COVID-19 rules were relaxed in Shanghai and Beijing, blue chip index CSI300 rose nearly 8%, while the tech-focused STAR 50 Index jumped more than 18%.

However, the CSI300 Bank Index, which tracks the “Big Four” state banks and other lenders, including local government-controlled Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, has lost 0.7% over the same period amid concerns over the financial health of lenders.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) last week urged banks to boost support to companies affected by COVID, allowing a higher tolerance for bad loans.

Chinese lenders face “an increasingly apparent trade-off between remaining profitable and supporting the economy,” said Natixis economist Gary Ng. The mandate to help the economy will mean banks will need to “sacrifice their profitability ... to help corporate and households.”

Banks’ net interest margin already fell to 2.04% in the first quarter, from 2.1% in 2020, and will likely be squeezed further, he said.

In late May, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) urged banks to “raise political standing” by implementing stimulus measures, and called for an incentive mechanism that would enable loan officers “willing” and “daring” to lend to small companies.

The regulators’ calls come amid signs risk-averse banks are parking money in low-risk, short-term financial instruments, pushing such yields toward zero.

LOW VALUATIONS

Xie Chen, a fund manager at Shanghai Jianwen Investment Management Co, says monetary easing is a double-edged sword for banks.

While credit expansion increases revenues, “if you slash lending rates without proportionate cuts in deposit rates, profitability will naturally go down,” Xie said.

Banks’ very low valuations show the market expects write-offs from non-performing loans, he added.

China-listed lenders trade at 5.18 times earnings and 0.65 times book value, making banking the cheapest sector in China, where consumer staples trade at an earnings multiple of 38.4.

Chinese banks are also much cheaper than the average 9.74 times earnings and 1.03 times book value for global banks in the Refinitiv Global Banks Price Returns Index.

As a result, some investors say the pessimism toward Chinese banks is overdone.

“The current valuation of banks is so low that it seems to be pricing in large-scale bankruptcies in the sector,” said Dong Baozhen, fund manager at Lingtong Investment, who deemed such a scenario unlikely.

Despite the recent rebound, “China’s tech stock bubble is bursting, and money will eventually flow into lowly-valued banking shares,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China's expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea's nuclear missile programme. Earlier, on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Chinese
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Fortune

Europe’s had 8 years of negative interest rates and paltry growth. Now it’s being forced to raise rates—and there’s still no growth

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the throes of the euro debt crisis in June 2014, the Mario Draghi–led European Central Bank instituted a historic policy of slashing interest rates below zero in the hopes of spurring economic growth, catalyzing business investment, boosting the labor market, and throwing a lifeline to the weaker economies in Southern Europe.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

The European Central Bank Just Helped U.S. Stock Investors

Stocks looked poised for a flat-to-lower open Thursday morning. The European Central Bank announced plans to start raising interest rates in July. Higher rates in Europe could stem the U.S. dollar's advance, helping multinational companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy