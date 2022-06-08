Organs in Revue in its 38th season

Organs in Revue will return with its 38th season of summer organ recitals beginning June 15th and concluding July 20th.

Organs in Revue began in 1984 by Hibbing piano teacher and organist Claribel “Trox” Hamilton. Trox gathered community arts supporters, to incorporate the non-profit Organs in Revue Foundation, Inc., in 1989. The program honors Hamilton’s memory and encourages young people to learn the art of the organ by offering the Claribel Hamilton Organ Scholarship program. Donations are accepted at each weekly recital to build the scholarship fund. Organ recitals and a variety program are performed during the summer months, each Wednesday, at noon, utilizing organs at various area churches and on the Barton pipe organ in the historic Hibbing High School auditorium.

This summer series of Organs in Revue has a slightly reduced schedule. But promises to bring excellent variety and quality of performances by local and regional accomplished organists. Selected organists this year are: Tom Hamilton, Vicki Gornick, Lanae Ronchetti, Amy Szuaml and Brian Kapp.

Also returning this year are lunches which will be served at most churches following the programs at a cost of $8.00.

The organists, venues and Organs in Revue board ask audience members to continue to practice personal health safety measures. These measures are continued in the spirit of cooperation, community safety and gratitude to our venues and their needs and practices.