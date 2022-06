ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Police in Rohnert Park on Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with a theft case. Adam Joseph, 35, of Rohnert Park was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and Stephen Kennedy, 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

