Someone once said to me, "Well, if you've seen one zoo, you've seen them all." I responded with, "Not true...not CLOSE to true." I went to the Nashville Zoo several years ago but was unimpressed with the infrequency with which I happened upon the animals. That may have changed, but at the time, there were long stretches between enclosures. And there were NO gorillas. And that's what I wanted to see.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO