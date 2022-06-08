ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Administrators acknowledge $8.3 billion of claims ahead of Garuda creditors' meeting

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Administrators of Garuda Indonesia’s court-led restructuring have acknowledged 120.5 trillion rupiah ($8.32 billion) of claims from creditors, documents showed on Wednesday, two days before creditors are set to discuss a restructuring proposal.

The claims list, however, was not final as the administrators were still yet to decide on several claims from lessors, Martin Patrick Nagel, one of the administrators, told Reuters.

Lessors made up the biggest chunk in the verified list with 82.73 trillion rupiah of claims from the debt-ridden flag-carrier, according to the documents, which was dated June 7 and published on the administrators’ website.

France-based aircraft manufacturer Airbus is the biggest among others with 7.8 trillion rupiah claimed, it showed.

Garuda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The amount is lower than the initial claims of $13.8 billion filed after Garuda started the court-led restructuring in December last year. [L3N2X20VF]

Garuda creditors are scheduled to attend a meeting on Thursday to discuss a restructuring proposal from the airline before taking a vote on the plan on June 15, according to an announcement from the administrators.

($1 = 14,475.0000 rupiah)

