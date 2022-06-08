Excessive Heat Warning issued for Parker Valley, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 104. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

