ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Paz County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Parker Valley, Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 104. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy