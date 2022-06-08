ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM THIS EVENING Highs today topped out above 100 degrees over many areas of the High Desert. Highs on Sunday will be about five degrees lower, followed by even greater cooling Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM THIS EVENING Highs today topped out between 95 and 100 degrees over many areas of the Inland Empire. Highs on Sunday will be about five degrees lower, followed by even greater cooling Monday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
INYO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Chiriaco Summit, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
INYO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy