Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. Target Area: Park; Sweet Grass * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana, including the following counties, Park, Stillwater and Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall and fast snowmelt. Flooding is expected on many small streams and creeks flowing out of the mountains and foothills over the next few days. Culverts may become plugged and overflow, and rural roads may be covered in flowing water or become washed out. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1044 PM MDT, Rapid snowmelt in the higher elevations has small creeks and streams running at or near bankfull, and additional rises on these waterways is expected over the next few days. In addition, periods of locally heavy rainfall are possible Sunday into Monday that will add additional water to these creeks and streams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico Hot Springs, Nye, Mystic Lake, Dean, Pine Creek and Chico. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO