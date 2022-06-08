ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 05:38:00 Expires: 2022-06-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Waukesha The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin East central Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dousman, or near Okauchee Lake, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ottawa, Dousman, North Prairie, Waterville, Sullivan, Nws Milwaukee/sullivan and Summit. This includes the following Locations Ottawa Lake Recreation Area and Pinewoods Campground. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Hanover A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caroline and north central Hanover Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bumpass, or 13 miles east of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ladysmith, Dawn, Kings Dominion, Chilesburg, Golansville, Oliver, Gum Tree, Hewlett, Doswell, Penola, Noel, Beaverdam, Burruss Corner, Cedar Fork and Ruther Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
#Rip Currents#Rip Current Statement#North Central
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olsburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Westmoreland, Blaine, Olsburg and Randolph. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Hartley, or 16 miles south of Dalhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley and Channing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 23:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT/1245 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAAKON...TODD...NORTHWESTERN TRIPP...MELLETTE...EASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 1109 PM MDT/1209 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Draper to 4 miles southwest of Swift Bear to 6 miles east of Hisle, moving southeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mission, White River, Rosebud, Saint Francis, Parmelee, Okreek, Spring Creek, Norris, Midland, Wood, Carter, Cedar Butte, Mosher, Witten, Upper Cut Meat, Soldier Creek, Black Pipe, Two Strike, Fairgrounds Housing and Horse Creek. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 165 and 174. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 01:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carbon * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Robertson Draw Burn Area. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana, including the following county, Carbon. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Robertson Draw Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Robertson Draw Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Robertson Draw Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MDT FOR NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 1142 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles west of Scenic to 2 miles southwest of Red Shirt Table Overlook, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Scenic and Sheep Mountain Table around 1145 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Rockyford and Lonesome Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 23:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Todd; Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT/1245 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAAKON...TODD...NORTHWESTERN TRIPP...MELLETTE...EASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 1109 PM MDT/1209 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Draper to 4 miles southwest of Swift Bear to 6 miles east of Hisle, moving southeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mission, White River, Rosebud, Saint Francis, Parmelee, Okreek, Spring Creek, Norris, Midland, Wood, Carter, Cedar Butte, Mosher, Witten, Upper Cut Meat, Soldier Creek, Black Pipe, Two Strike, Fairgrounds Housing and Horse Creek. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 165 and 174. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Olsburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Riley and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Park, Sweet Grass by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. Target Area: Park; Sweet Grass * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana, including the following counties, Park, Stillwater and Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall and fast snowmelt. Flooding is expected on many small streams and creeks flowing out of the mountains and foothills over the next few days. Culverts may become plugged and overflow, and rural roads may be covered in flowing water or become washed out. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1044 PM MDT, Rapid snowmelt in the higher elevations has small creeks and streams running at or near bankfull, and additional rises on these waterways is expected over the next few days. In addition, periods of locally heavy rainfall are possible Sunday into Monday that will add additional water to these creeks and streams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico Hot Springs, Nye, Mystic Lake, Dean, Pine Creek and Chico. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. Target Area: Stillwater * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana, including the following counties, Park, Stillwater and Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall and fast snowmelt. Flooding is expected on many small streams and creeks flowing out of the mountains and foothills over the next few days. Culverts may become plugged and overflow, and rural roads may be covered in flowing water or become washed out. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1044 PM MDT, Rapid snowmelt in the higher elevations has small creeks and streams running at or near bankfull, and additional rises on these waterways is expected over the next few days. In addition, periods of locally heavy rainfall are possible Sunday into Monday that will add additional water to these creeks and streams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chico Hot Springs, Nye, Mystic Lake, Dean, Pine Creek and Chico. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Lawrence; Meade; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 347 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE ZIEBACH IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST WYOMING CAMPBELL CROOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, GILLETTE, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, MOORCROFT, PHILIP, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, SUNDANCE, UNION CENTER, AND WRIGHT. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of New Alluwe, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Chelsea... Big Cabin New Alluwe... White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 264 and 281. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to 1/4 mile or less in dense fog this morning. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

