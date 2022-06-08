ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Las Animas...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne and eastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado through 1215 AM MDT At 1143 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Bethune to 9 miles north of Cheyenne Wells. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne and eastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 426 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 155 and 206, and near mile marker 211. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wallace A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne, southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado and northwestern Wallace Counties in west central Kansas through 1230 AM MDT At 1210 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Weskan, or 18 miles northeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne, southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado and northwestern Wallace Counties in west central Kansas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman; Wallace The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cheyenne County in east central Colorado Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado Northern Wallace County in west central Kansas Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 100 AM MDT. * At 1216 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ruleton to 4 miles southeast of Kanorado to 13 miles northwest of Weskan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ruleton around 1225 AM MDT. Goodland around 1235 AM MDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 35. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 443 and 450. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS

