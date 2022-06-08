Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman; Wallace The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cheyenne County in east central Colorado Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado Northern Wallace County in west central Kansas Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 100 AM MDT. * At 1216 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ruleton to 4 miles southeast of Kanorado to 13 miles northwest of Weskan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ruleton around 1225 AM MDT. Goodland around 1235 AM MDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 35. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 443 and 450. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SHERMAN COUNTY, KS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO