Board approves sewer work, new logo

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward spoke on Just the News – Not Noise today about the AZGOP’s complaint rejection by a Mohave County judge. “I just had a lawsuit. We just had a ruling today, earlier today, from a Superior Court Judge that said that he’s not willing to go to say that it’s unconstitutional in Arizona to have no-excuse mail-in voting across the board. Now, we are planning what we’re going to do next, and we’re probably going to be appealing to a higher court,” said Ward. “Even Democrats way back in the 2005 bipartisan commission stated that mail-in voting is a huge, huge loophole in the process of election integrity.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO