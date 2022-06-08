ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Board approves sewer work, new logo

By BILL McMILLEN The Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board did most of its heavy lifting during a 30-minute workshop, then approved a $115,000 contract with a local company for sewer work at Bullhead City Middle School. Gonzo Plumbing was the lone respondent to submit a qualified offer...

mohavedailynews.com

thestandardnewspaper.online

How fair is the Mohave County Fair?

As a child, when I would whine to my mother that her actions did not seem fair to me, she always replied, “If you want fair then go to the County Fair.” Well, here I am now looking back over 7 decades, and the County Fair surely isn’t fair at all.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
parkerliveonline.com

Council sends termination notice to suspended Town Manager

Suspended Parker Town Manager Lori Wedemeyer has officially lost her job as the Town Council sends her a termination notice. At a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted 6-1 not to renew Wedemeyer’s employment agreement, instructing the Town Attorney to issue a Notice of Termination. “Pursuant to the employment...
PARKER, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Potential buyer contemplates County-owned land parcel

KINGMAN – A confidential private entity is interested in owning and developing property that Mohave County owns in the center of Kingman. The 21-acre parcel, situated between the Kingman District Library and the future Animal Shelter, has been in the past considered for a Kohl’s store, a recreation complex involving miniature golf and go-karts, and a community pond.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

BATS still combatting staffing issues

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Area Transit System continues to have staffing issues that on Monday required an early end to two of the bus service's four city routes. "Due to unpreventable circumstances with staffing, the Green Line and Orange Line routes will be ending service early today," said a message posted on the city's website, www.bullheadcity.com, and the city's social media platforms. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Staff is working to resolve the issue to avoid any future disruptions."
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
lasvegastribune.net

Clark County Commissioners vote to eliminate 7,000 small businesses

Clark County Commissioners vote to eliminate 7,000 small businesses. BCC only care about the millions they receive from Wall St. corporations. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) chose: 1) to ignore 200 pages of opposing comments from citizens; 2) to violate Nevada State law which encourages private business; 3) to extinguish 7,000 small privately-owned businesses (as short-term rentals are officially labeled by Clark County), while 4) saying nothing about the program of Governor Sisolak to subsidize with taxpayer funds out-of-state businesses he wants to move to Clark County, and 5) to lie blatantly about what those 7,000 businesses actually contribute to the well-being of Las Vegas and its tourist industry.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

BLM plans prescribed burn southeast of Kingman￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Bureau of Land Management, Kingman Field Office, is planning to conduct a multiple day prescribed fire on Goodwin Mesa, about 50 miles southeast of Kingman, pending appropriate weather and seasonal conditions. The Goodwin Mesa Prescribed Fire will cover approximately 6,000 acres of BLM land and will take approximately two to three days to complete.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

BCSD modifies summer lunch program

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District's free summer meal program is being revamped and will offer only on-site dining through June 16. The program is open to all district students and anyone else age 18 or under. Following completion of the school year on June 16, the...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Catholic Charities seeking volunteers for expanded services

BULLHEAD CITY — The Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope is serving as a cooling station in response to the excessive heat advisory issued for the area. "Catholic Charities has added a cooling station on the back patio," Catholic Charities said in a news release. The...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Gang investigators gathering

Bullhead City Chief of Police Robert Trebes addresses participants in the Arizona Gang Investigators Association regional training session Wednesday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. During the training session, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon was awarded the AZGIA Lifetime Achievement Award for devoting much of his 40-year career to pursuing difficult and time-consuming gang-related cases in the county, carrying one of the heaviest and most-complex felony criminal caseloads in the Mohave County Attorney's Office.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman parties in celebration of National Road Trip Day, Hinckley statue dedicated

KINGMAN – An amazing turnout. Kingman really came together on this one. At least (if not more than) 100 people showed up for the unveiling of a statue of Jim Hinckley. Hinckley is a Kingman and Arizona historian who has written numerous books, given tours, and probably knows more about the town and Route 66 than we do or don’t want to know. This was a ceremony to celebrate his contributions to Kingman’s history.
Mohave Daily News

BLM seeking comment on Mohave mineral exploration project

KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management recently published an environmental assessment for a mining projected near Kingman and is seeking public comment. Mohave USA Gold Corp. is proposing a phased mineral exploration program in the Black Mountains, conducted entirely on public land administered by the BLM Kingman Field Office.
KINGMAN, AZ
eccunion.com

(Un)welcome to Lake Havasu City

The disappointing aspect of my family vacation trip last summer still casts a shadow over the best moments I spent in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. This was to be the best summer in recent memory, but a look at our skin color from the locals made our trip take a turn for the worse.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Responds to Judge Upholding Mail-In Ballots

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward spoke on Just the News – Not Noise today about the AZGOP’s complaint rejection by a Mohave County judge. “I just had a lawsuit. We just had a ruling today, earlier today, from a Superior Court Judge that said that he’s not willing to go to say that it’s unconstitutional in Arizona to have no-excuse mail-in voting across the board. Now, we are planning what we’re going to do next, and we’re probably going to be appealing to a higher court,” said Ward. “Even Democrats way back in the 2005 bipartisan commission stated that mail-in voting is a huge, huge loophole in the process of election integrity.”
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Meth investigation nets arrest in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – On June 6 at approximately 4 p.m., Detectives from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET)), arrested Lucas Faalilo, 35 of Havasu, in the 2000 block of Moyo Dr. A search warrant...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

State of guns in Nevada, latest regulations in the Silver State

Childcare workers are leaving the daycare and heading to houses, citing better pay and more one-on-one time with children as reasons. Las Vegas sees surge in heat-related injuries during the summer months. Updated: 10 hours ago. Las Vegas is no stranger to triple-digit heat, and with that heat can come...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Traffic fatality victim identified￼

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the local man killed in a single vehicle traffic accident in north Kingman on Saturday, June 4. Attempted life-saving measures failed and 34-year-old Joseph Moss was dead at the scene of the crash in the area of Calle Obergon and Calle Lucero.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

It Isn’t Easy Being Green In The Desert – RiverScene Photo Gallery Green

Sometimes it’s hard to find anything green in nature around Lake Havasu City. It’s, for the most part, a pretty brown landscape scheme. But RiverScene Magazine decided to defy the odds and find some green. RiverScene Magazine photographers Samantha Zasadil, Danette Christine and Jillian Danielson photographed “Green” in...

