New Bedford, MA

'We want to continue keeping our regulars happy': Moby Dick Brewing Co. expanding

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
 3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — With a recent restaurant expansion trend in downtown with Tia Maria's and PLAY, now Moby Dick Brewing Co. has joined in on the fun.

"We are very excited about this new opportunity for our guests," said David Slutz, president of Moby Dick Brewing Company Inc., about plans to renovate the adjacent building to the east of the brewery.

The intent is to use it as a function space for up to 49 people.

"We've had many requests to rent out the restaurant for events, and we've been saying no forever," Slutz said. "The ability to say yes, going forward, will make everybody smile."

The J.H. Sherman Building was built in 1887, originally a plumbing business that then became Lorraine's in 1927. It has been vacant for several years.

Moby Dick opened in 2017, leasing at the corner of Union and Water streets. When given the opportunity to purchase the building, in 2021, the deal included the next-door unit.

"We felt like we had to do it," Slutz said.

On June 6, the New Bedford Historical Commission approved design plans seeking to rehabilitate the interior and exterior of the building, add a new aluminum storefront system on the first floor based on a historic image of the property, add new lights to the façade and clean and repoint the brick.

Just like for the construction of Moby Dick Brewing Co., Slutz said, South Coast Improvement will lead the renovations for the new function hall.

They hope to be ready by winter 2023.

Expanding all over the city

The brewery is now one of a few businesses to announce expansion plans for the downtown area. Aside from Tia's Maria European Cafe purchasing the building next door, The Drawing Room moved into the Arthur Moniz Gallery increasing its retail space from 650 to 1,900 square feet.

In January, the historic Kruger Brothers Ship Supply building was purchase by the restaurant group behind Rose Alley Ale House and The Profile Tavern.

Slutz said he isn't surprised by all the recent expansion plans. "Business is only picking up more and more here," he said, adding that the South Coast Rail will only increase more foot traffic when it's completed.

Growing up in a train town outside Chicago, Slutz said he knows what a train can do to a community. He also saw what it did for Lakeville.

"We know what's gonna come this way, and you want to get while the getting's good... that area down there is the place to be," he said.

Slutz hopes Moby Dick's function room will not only serve well for private events, but also offer an opportunity to host indoor events throughout the year. He wants to add a big projector screen for potential movie nights or "Football Sunday" events.

"We want to continue keeping our regulars happy," he said.

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

