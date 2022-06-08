ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Magnolia-area students earn honors at University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas has named Columbia County students to its Spring 2022 Presidential Scholars and Dean’s Lists. Students...

Peoples Bank promotes Shamondria Lewis to lead New Accounts

Shamondria "Monya" Lewis has been promoted to head of New Accounts at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO. Lewis was also recently named teller supervisor at Peoples Bank West Branch. She joined the Peoples Bank team in July 2015 as a customer service specialist-teller and most recently served in...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, June 9, 2022: If a tree falls in the woods, it’s going to be cut to pieces here

South Arkansas got great news this week out of our woodlands. PotlatchDeltic said it will invest $131 million at its Waldo mill for upgrades to the log yard and planer, a new saw line, and a new continuous dry kiln. Its annual capacity for board feet of dimensional lumber will be raised about 30 percent, to 275 million feet annually. There won’t be any new jobs at the mill as a result of this project, but the modern equipment will raise the mill’s efficiency significantly. We’re not keen about figures employers often estimate for “indirect” jobs that a new plant or improvement will create. Indirect employment is essentially outside of PotlatchDeltic’s control. The company’s estimate is that 55 new indirect jobs will be created – presumably more loggers, log truck drivers and the associated businesses that keep loggers logging and drivers driving will be needed to fill higher lumber production needs. But it’s still good. It keeps people who are associated with PotlatchDeltic but who don’t work there more fully employed. Maybe they’ll hire more people. We’ll see. The mill expansion is a boon to South Arkansas residents who own timberland. Our region has an over-abundance of wood and the PotlatchDeltic expansion will make a small dent in it. Also coming as great news is the report that a New York investment group, Astara Capital Partners, has bought and will reopen the shuttered Victory Lumber sawmill in Camden. This will help Ouachita County regain jobs that were lost, and we presume that the New York partnership will make millions of dollars in upgrades to make the lumber mill the best it can be. We’re confident that more good news will be coming as industry continues to recognize South Arkansas’ tree-mendous resources.
Pedals for Compassion tours Columbia County on Saturday

The fourth Pedals for Compassion Ride benefitting Magnolia’s Domestic Violence Shelter is Saturday. Anne Couch, race director of the event and a cyclist, said Pedals for Compassion draws riders from the Magnolia area as well as Texarkana, Little Rock, Dallas and Shreveport. “We have tremendous positive comments after the...
New Shreveport center treats oncological, neurological and cardiological conditions

SHREVEPORT, LA -- The new $19.5 million, 23,000 square-foot Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT) facility officially opened its doors this week, bringing to fruition a milestone project in the ongoing expansion of Louisiana’s life sciences sector. The new CMIT facility adds new state-of-the-art equipment and consolidates research,...
Jason Olive will head AGFC's Fisheries Division

Jason Olive of El Dorado has been chosen to lead the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s efforts in fisheries management, hatchery production and aquatic conservation as chief of the agency’s Fisheries Division. Olive replaces former Fisheries Chief Ben Batten, who was promoted to AGFC deputy director at the...
Mae Lena Johnson

Mae Lena Walker Johnson transitioned on Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was born in Emerson on July 12, 1933 to Leroy Walker and Lilywil Cooper Walker and was the second of four siblings. She married the love of her life, Charles Johnson (also referenced as “Charlie” and “CW”). Shortly after,...
Willie Carroll

Willie Carroll, 81, of TexARKana and a native of Lewisville, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Arkansas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in TexARKana. Funeral arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Wreck takes life of former Magnolia resident

A Bryant resident who formerly lived in Magnolia died Thursday, June 2, 2022 in a one-vehicle wreck south of Malvern. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Donterris Lamon Mallory, 31, was driving a 2008 model Ford about 6:50 p.m. His car veered into the northbound lane and struck...
Rosemary Brown

Rosemary Brown, 85, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Body of missing Amy man found

The body of a man missing since Monday was found on Saturday morning. Earnest Galbert of the Amy community in Ouachita County was last seen about 3:47 p.m. Monday at Tulip Creek on Ouachita County Road 30. A “Silver Alert” was issued. The “Silver Alert” is an emergency...
Donterris “Terry” Lamon Mallory

Donterris “Terry” Lamon Mallory was born on February 27, 1991 to Sheila Mallory and Eric Mallory, both of Magnolia. He was the eldest of six brothers. Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Alivia Michelle Mallory; grandmother, Mary Jones; great-grandfather, Rev. H.S. McGraw; great-grandmother, Mary Frances McGraw; and uncle, Richard McGraw.
Storms in the forecast for Thursday and Friday

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and overnight with a weak cold front approaching the Four State region. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats. Additional thunderstorm chances are expected to...
