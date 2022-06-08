ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple's new car software no threat, complements our products, says Panasonic

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAR1R_0g41lGQl00

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T) does not see Apple's (AAPL.O) new software for car dashboards as a threat, its automotive business unit said.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday announced it planned greater integration of its software into core driving systems, showing off a new car dashboard that it said would be able to display data on speed, fuel and gas mileage. read more

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why NXP Semiconductors Rocketed Higher Today, Defying the Chip Sector's Trend

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. On a down day for the...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Europe seals deal on USB Type-C common charger rules

Laptop makers have been given a little longer to implement the common charging solution on account of different power charging characteristics — with 40 months after the rules enter into force to adapt their kit. Wireless charging interoperability is also being addressed by the EU — although not immediately;...
WORLD
Business Insider

Didi soars 68% after report says China is set to end cybersecurity probe and allow new users on the ride-hailing app

China, which launched a security probe last year, will allow the ride-hailing app to add new users again.Didi was still planning to delist shares from the NYSE. Didi Global shares jumped by nearly 70% during Monday's session following a Wall Street Journal report that China is ending its cybersecurity investigation of the ride-hailing app, a move that signaled Beijing is continuing efforts to bolster economic growth.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Panasonic Holdings Corp#Apple Inc
Reuters

UK plans to probe Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

June 10 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it was planning to investigate the market dominance of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google's mobile browsers as well as the iphone maker's restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was also taking enforcement action...
TECHNOLOGY
Financial World

The Great Escape from China: Big companies are closing their offices

The company announced that from July 2023, Kindle users in that country will no longer be able to buy digital books. Existing users will be able to "download" previously made purchases until June 2024. The Kindle maker did not give a reason for the pullback in its announcement, but it said its existing businesses in China, such as logistics, ads, and devices, will not be affected.
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Solid-state batteries for EVs move a step closer to production

Solid Power, a Colorado-based battery developer, moved one step closer to producing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles on Monday. The company has completed an automated "EV cell pilot line" with the capacity to make around 15,000 cells per year, which will be used first by Solid Power and then by its OEM partners for testing.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Associated Press

ANEXT Bank Soft Launches Today As Singapore’s Newest Digital Wholesale Bank

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2022-- ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group, announced its soft launch today. The soft launch follows its receipt of MAS’ approval to commence business on 2 June 2022. The Singapore-based digital bank will focus on providing digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Juni jumps on $206M to help e-commerce players manage their own money better

Mubadala Capital led the $100 million equity round, with previous backers EQT Ventures, Felix Capital, Cherry Ventures and Partners of DST Global also participating. Meanwhile, the $106 million in debt funding — which Juni will use to fuel its credit products — is coming from TriplePoint Capital. Founded...
MARKETS
Reuters

Gold Fields investor tells miner to scrap Yamana deal

June 10 (Reuters) - A top-10 investor in South Africa’s Gold Fields on Friday urged the miner to cancel its planned takeover of Canada-based Yamana Gold, saying the $6.7 billion transaction was expensive and did not guarantee growth and profitability. Shares in the South African miner plunged 20% on...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Startups are on track to acquire more VC-backed companies than ever in 2022. Here’s why

The notion of startups acquiring other VC-backed companies is nothing new. Meta bought venture-backed Instagram a month before Facebook’s May 2012 IPO; food delivery company GrubHub merged with Seamless in 2013 when they were both still operating off venture funding. But up until the last few years, these transactions were mainly large and infrequent. Now, they are getting smaller and more frequent.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall as tech, material companies weigh

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) June 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by technology and material shares, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting to gauge the path of monetary policy. At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), the Toronto...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Alibaba Was Down Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Alibaba Group (BABA -8.13%)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy