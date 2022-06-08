ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A joyous occasion:' Norwich to see slightly cheaper taxes with passed 2022-2023 budget

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
 3 days ago
NORWICH — Norwich residents once again won't see a tax increase, under a newly approved 2022-2023 city budget.

The Norwich City Council passed a budget of $138.6 million at its Monday meeting, with education getting the largest portion of $86.8 million. That was reduced from the city manager's originally proposed budget of $148,116,849.

The 2021-2022 budget was $145.6 million.

The final mill rates are 41.83 for the general fund, 0.35 for the town consolidated district, and 6.65 for the city consolidated district.

They are slightly less than last year’s mill rates of 41.98 for the general fund, 0.37 for the town consolidated district, and 6.66 for the city consolidated district.

Norwich President Pro-Tempore Joe DeLucia (D) said passing the 2022-2023 budget was “a joyous occasion.”

“I’ll celebrate for 24 hours and we’ll get right back to work,” DeLucia said.

While the budget process caused less debate this year than last year, one notable part of last year’s budget was revisited - the creation of a deputy fire chief position. The job will absorb the responsibilities of the director of training and safety, along with new responsibilities.

Norwich roundabouts:Norwich built a roundabout downtown in September. CT wants the city to add several more.

The original impetus for this position was the result of a study released in February 2021, that made many suggestions on how Norwich would streamline its heavily supported paid and volunteer fire departments.

One suggestion was creating a fire commissioner position, to oversee the fire services and report directly to the city manager.

Now, members of the council have come to compromises and the creation of a deputy fire chief would only cost the city $22,741 more, where creating a fire commissioner would have resulted in another six-figure salary.

Casey Chadwick murder retrial:'He just looked at the floor.' Jean Jacques found guilty in murder of Casey Chadwick

“The primary opposition to a fire commissioner railed against the six-figure salary and benefits package that would definitely be incurred,” DeLucia said. “Thankfully, changes in the state budget (last year) caused us to cut the commissioner position, which gave us time to come up with a better and more cost effective solution.”

The Registrar of Voters saw $3,000 to provide bus transportation to polling places during elections.

How will Norwich spend ARPA money?

Along with the city’s budget, nearly $8.6 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act Round 2 projects received approval, ranging from funds to complete the Uncas Leap Heritage Park to funds for helping families avoid evictions, on the condition the city receives quarterly reports on spending the funds, starting in October.

In addition, the Norwich Community Development Corporation would have to provide a progress report for redeveloping the Hale Mill and the Reid and Hughes building for the city manager by September 2024.

Online sports gambling in CT:Calls to gambling problem helpline spiked 126% since CT legalized online sports betting

The City Council had tried to add new positions using ARPA money, but some were sidelined until June 20. Those include a records clerk, three police officers, a zoning and blight enforcement officer, a fire inspector, a mechanic for Public Works and a human services manager.

The Council has heard concerns from the public as to whether these new positions would be funded only for 18 months, or if the positions would cause taxes to go up again when the money runs out.

“We’re only talking about a handful of weeks to have some discussions on the position(s),” Alderman Derell Wilson (D) said.

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom (R) said he was disappointed that the decision on the records clerk was put off, saying the work in the city clerk’s office is hard.

Pride Month:A Pride flag won't fly on Norwich City Hall this June. An alternative is in the works.

“I have sat here nine years, and watched the city clerk’s office not have a position, share a position; I think that’s just getting old,” Nystrom said.

One of the projects still waiting on American Rescue Plan funds is the $195,000 addition of LED lights to the Armstrong Tennis Court. Martha Healy, Tennis Ad-Hoc Committee member, said during public comment the committee is already waiting for Rescue Plan funds to fund placing four new tennis courts where the beloved, but hard to maintain, clay courts were removed. Healy said putting off the lights just makes the project fall even further behind.

“Presently, the children and citizens of Norwich will have another summer with few tennis courts, far fewer than cities of comparable size,” Healy said.

