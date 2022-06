The first flight of migrants from the UK to Rwanda is due next week as part of the Government’s new immigration policy.Here is a look at what is known about the plans.– How many people will be removed to Rwanda?Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the agreement is “uncapped” and Rwanda will have the “capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead”.But officials are putting the figure at closer to thousands in the first years.As of June 10, up to 130 people had been notified they could be removed, with the High Court in London hearing that...

IMMIGRATION ・ 20 HOURS AGO