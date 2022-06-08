ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Letter to the editor: Let honorably discharged veterans own automatic weapons

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
Reading the letter to the editor "Military members follow gun protocol" (June 1) shows veterans are taught the importance of gun safety and I would assume they are made aware of the carnage a gun can create.

Congress should propose a law that only honorably discharged veterans can own automatic weapons or components that convert a weapon to automatic status.

The guns are not banned, and hopefully the owners are more responsible, a start at compromise.

Ann Valentine, North Canton

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
