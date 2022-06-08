Letter to the editor: Let honorably discharged veterans own automatic weapons
Reading the letter to the editor "Military members follow gun protocol" (June 1) shows veterans are taught the importance of gun safety and I would assume they are made aware of the carnage a gun can create.
Congress should propose a law that only honorably discharged veterans can own automatic weapons or components that convert a weapon to automatic status.
The guns are not banned, and hopefully the owners are more responsible, a start at compromise.
Ann Valentine, North Canton
Comments / 1