ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Meet Atlantis Charter School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

FALL RIVER — The following students graduated from Atlantis Charter School at the academic top of the senior class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMtqu_0g41l9Kv00

1. Madison Stevens

Madison Stevens, valedictorian, is the daughter of Jamie and Holly Stevens of Fall River. She will attend Roger Williams University as a Forensic Science major with a concentration in Biology. Madison received the RWU Presidential Scholarship, St. Anne’s Credit Union Scholarship, Fall River Scholarship Foundation Scholarship, and Alltrust Credit Union Scholarship. She was a member of the varsity volleyball and track and field teams, Mock Trial Club, and National Honor Society. She worked a part-time job, volunteered at a local soup kitchen, and was involved with rowing and competitive gymnastics. In the future, Madison would like to pursue a career in the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnRb0_0g41l9Kv00

2. Ryan Garrity

Ryan Garrity is the son of Michael and Susan Garrity of Fall River. Ryan will be attending Roger Williams University, majoring in physics. He is a member of the National Honor Society, as well as the Atlantis football and baseball teams. Ryan received the Abigail and Adams scholarship. Outside of school, Ryan likes to play the drums and piano. In the future, Ryan would like to pursue a career at NASA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFlVp_0g41l9Kv00

3. Cassidy Medeiros

Cassidy Medeiros is the daughter of Robert Medeiros and Diane Adriano of Fall River. She will attend Rhode Island College as a Medical Imaging major with a minor in Biology, in hopes of pursuing a career in Diagnostic Medical Sonography with the end goal of becoming a Radiology Physician Assistant in the future. Cassidy was a finalist for the Fall Rivers Youth of the Year Award, and received the Rhode Island College Anchor Award, as well as an additional Rhode Island College Grant. Within her school community, Cassidy was a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, varsity cheerleading, and participated in the Watuppa Rowing Club as well. Outside of school, Cassidy works a part-time job as a Pharmacy Technician and spends her time at the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFRFQ_0g41l9Kv00

4. Julieann Camara

Julieann Camara is the daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Camara of Fall River. She will attend Bridgewater State University as a Social Work Major. Julieann received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship and the National Honors Society Award. She was a representative of the student government and participated in a student adjustment counselor internship during school. Outside of school, she dedicated her time to her church as a faith formation teacher. Julieann hopes to further her education and become a Student Adjustment Counselor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyjIv_0g41l9Kv00

5. Emily Cativo

Emily Cativo is the daughter of Patricia and Richard Cativo of Fall River. She will be attending The University of Massachusetts Amherst majoring in Animal Sciences. She received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. Emily was a member of the National Honor Society and received the Presidential Award. She participated in JV softball during high school, but in her final year, she led the team as their captain. She volunteered at a food pantry at Saint Anne’s Church. In the future, she plans to become a veterinarian due to her love for all animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFfnX_0g41l9Kv00

6. Carina Lebrun

Carina Lebrun is the daughter of Elizabeth Lebrun of Fall River. She has been attending Atlantis Charter School since kindergarten in 2009. Since her sophomore year, she has been President of her class in which she helped to plan prom as well as many senior activities for her student body. She is a member of the National Honors Society. Carina will be attending Rhode Island College where she will double major in Medical Imaging and Dance Performance. She plans for her future career to be focused on Diagnostic Medical Sonography. She has been awarded a RIC grant as well as the Rhode Island College Anchor award. Carina is celebrating her 15th year dancing. She is currently at Breaking Pointe Dance Studio where she was part of the competitive dance team. An inspiration to all young dancers, she has been teaching dance for the past 5 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EHVh_0g41l9Kv00

7. Evelyn Brown

Evelyn Brown is the daughter of Wendy and Timothy Brown. She will be attending Wentworth Institute of Technology in the fall to major in Architecture and Planning. Evelyn has received the Presidential Award her freshman year and Honor society for the remaining three years. She participated in the Mock Trial and Film club. She was the girls varsity volleyball captain and setter. Evelyn was a volunteer for CCI and local libraries as well as working a particle job. She will pursue her ambition of owning her own architecture firm in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fATes_0g41l9Kv00

8. Troy Seyez

Troy Seyez is the son of Rhonda and Raymond Seyez Jr. He will attend Roger Williams University this fall as a finance major. He has received the Presidential Major Scholarship along with the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. Troy was also a member of the varsity baseball team all four years of high school and one of the captains his senior year. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. One of his proudest accomplishments, after 12 years of hard work and dedication, was earning his black belt in Kenpo Jiu-Jitsu Karate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLPo8_0g41l9Kv00

9. Hailey Soares

Hailey Soares is the daughter of Jeffrey and Jennifer Soares of Fall River. She will be attending Johnson and Wales University, majoring in Biology on the educational pathway of becoming a Surgical Physician Assistant. Hailey received Johnson and Wales Presidential Scholarship, and within her school community was a part of the National Honors Society, and the Atlantis girls soccer team. Outside of school, Hailey works a part-time job, volunteers weekly in various parts of her church, and volunteered at a local Salvation Army.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8rga_0g41l9Kv00

10. Chloe Almeida

Chloe Almeida is the daughter of guardians Keri and Derek Miller and parents Stacie Leger and Michael Almeida. She will be attending Providence College with a major in Biology, and is planning to further her education in medical school in hopes of becoming a Medical Examiner. Chloe is the Vice President of her graduating class and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has received the Prima Care Scholarship and a grant from Providence College.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Meet Atlantis Charter School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell awards Top 10 NBHS graduates in annual “Mayor’s List”ceremony

Mayor Jon Mitchell awarded the top 10 academically ranked seniors in New Bedford High School’s Class of 2022 today in the school’s auditorium. Today’s ceremony was the 10th annual Mayor’s List Awards, in celebration of the students’ extraordinary academic achievements. The ceremony also was an opportunity to learn more about and celebrate the students’ high school activities, higher education destinations, potential fields of study, and career goals.
ABC6.com

Taunton middle school gets new principal

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A middle school in Taunton has a new principal. Superintendent John Cabral said Thursday that Jaimie Pereira will begin her new position at Joseph H. Martin Middle School on July 1. Before that, she was the associate principal at Taunton High School since 2016. Prior...
TAUNTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Faces Of New Bedford #242: Manny Hernandez

Meet Manny Hernandez, the 29-year-old executive chef, and part-owner of Barrels & Boards in Raynham, MA. Manny was born in Puerto Rico and grew up as a child there until the age of eleven. His mother unfortunately had come down with a health condition and her best outlook had her moving to the United States with a family member until she got better. Manny was eleven years old and spoke no English. He would follow his mother to the United States, moving with his sisters, arriving in New Bedford in June 2004.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
westobserver.com

Where politics is on the menu in Rhode Island

Morales raved about El Ninja, on Broad Street in Providence, while Ruggerio is a regular at Zorba’s Pizza & Pub, on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. At El Ninja, I spotted a Rhode Island politician before I’d even ordered an appetizer. As I sat down on the patio, I noticed a familiar face at a nearby table, and sure enough, it was former House Speaker Gordon D. Fox.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Education
Turnto10.com

Crisis in the Classroom: NBC 10 I-Team puts school safety to the test

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Is your child's school safe?. The NBC 10 I-Team dug deeper into that complicated question by asking every district in Rhode Island for their security protocols. Several schools districts did not respond to our request, including Providence, Barrington, Central Falls, Chariho, East Greenwich, Bristol-Warren, Pawtucket,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
independentri.com

Wickford Art Association shows variety in latest member exhibit

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A few years ago, portrait photographer Erin Walsh bought a mannequin from a going-out-of-business sale at a store in Providence Place, thinking she’d pose it to help with her portrait work. But she ended up buying a second mannequin on Facebook Marketplace, and when...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Adams
Person
Ryan
Person
Saint Anne
Jordan Alexander

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.
ABC6.com

Two lockdowns in two days at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

NORTH DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Two days in two lockdowns at the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, after bullets were found inside a bathroom at the high school Wednesday, which resulted in the school being put into lockdown for about three hours. Wednesday was the second day in a row...
REHOBOTH, MA
CBS News

Rhode Island hospital launches first human pasteurized milk donor program in the state

A Rhode Island hospital is the first in the state to launch a human pasteurized milk donor program in an effort to combat the nationwide baby formula shortage. Kent Hospital's Women's Care Center, located in Warwick, launched the program in May. According to the hospital, the program "supports breastfeeding families by allowing them the option of providing their infant with pasteurized donor human milk, if supplementation is needed, as a bridge until a mother's own milk is available."
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thousands fill downtown Providence for PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Providence College#Rhode Island College#Softball#Atlantis Charter School#Mock Trial Club#Medical Imaging
Valley Breeze

Scituate Old Home Days needs a miracle

SCITUATE – Unless by some miracle someone steps up to put together Scituate Old Home Days for July 4, the town’s traditional event will not occur, says former co-Chairperson Janine Grigelevich. Grigelevich and her co-leader, Rae Anne Laprade, both announced their retirements from the position in 2019 after...
SCITUATE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
newportthisweek.com

Where is it?

Many Point residents recognized last week’s photo: 31 Walnut Street-the birthplace of Matthew C. Perry, now known as the Knowles- Perry House, built before 1758 and restored by The Newport Restoration Foundation in 1975. Several correct guesses: George Q., Rmhix., George D., John W., Larry B., Lisa S. Email...
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

Three Outdoor Markets in Rhode Island Worth Checking Out this Summer

It’s time to ‘flea’ to this summer’s outdoor markets, which offer up a variety of freshly grown produce, locally made foods and sourced vintage clothing, art and furniture. Grab an iced coffee and a pastry, then show local artisans and food vendors some community love. Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River student arrested for having knife at school

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River student was arrested after police said a knife was found in a backpack and a BB gun inside a home on Thursday. Capt. Barden Castro said that a video surfaced of two Edmund P. Talbot Middle School students carrying in what appeared to be a knife and a gun.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy