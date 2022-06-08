ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

Grab your Hawaiian shirts and leis: Aloha Summer Kickoff Weekend coming to Old Forge

By From Staff Reports
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
Old Forge Camping Resort welcomes the summer camping season Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, with its 18th annual Aloha Summer Kickoff Weekend.

This Hawaiian-themed weekend will encourage campers to dress in grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts and leis. Old Forge Camping Resort also will carry luau supplies in the store inside the main lodge.

“Aloha” family fun activities will be going on all weekend, including the return of the Utica Zoo’s Meet and Greet under the Big Tent, site decorating, hula hoop and limbo contests, family-friendly luau Friday and Saturday nights, the annual Aloha Cookout, plus more.

For the full schedule of events and more information, visit oldforgecamping.com/aloha-summer-kick-off.

Old Forge Camping Resort is next door to Enchanted Forest Water Safari, offering year-round Adirondack camping and special seasonal-themed events. This family-friendly, versatile campground provides heated one-room cabins and two-room cottages with kitchenette and bathroom, as well as RV hook-up sites and tent sites.

For more information, call 1-800-CAMPING or visit oldforgecamping.com.

Romesentinel.com

Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed is a Madison County destination

ERIEVILLE — Tucked away off State Route 20 just six miles outside of Cazenovia lies the Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed, a quintessential countryside farm offering a unique destination shopping experience. The business is celebrating its five-year anniversary this June. The farm’s roots go back decades to its genesis as...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Morgan LaDuke

Check Out This Gorgeous Glamping Destination in New York

Upstate New York is full of beauty in the summer. Green trees, fresh air, campfires, and quiet nights are hallmarks of upstate New York summers. Combine these elements with modern cabins among the trees and you'll have a remarkable experience that you won't forget.
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Finished in 1838, this Baldwinsville Greek Revival has plenty of ‘character and charm’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – An old photograph hangs in Shelley’s Hoffman’s house at 1 East Oneida Street in Baldwinsville. The photo shows the family of Squire Munro, an early settler to Central New York from Massachusetts. He and his sons became successful farmers, bankers, and businessmen in Onondaga County in the first half of the 19th century.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

MacKenzie-Childs announces first in-person warehouse sale in two years

Fans of the checkered wares of Upstate New York designer MacKenzie-Childs will want to know about the brand’s upcoming warehouse sale. The in-person sale is the first for the Union Springs home decor warehouse since 2019. Customers are invited to shop the sale on June 17 and 18. Shoppers cannot park or line up for entry to the sale before 7 a.m.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
