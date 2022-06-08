Grab your Hawaiian shirts and leis: Aloha Summer Kickoff Weekend coming to Old Forge

Old Forge Camping Resort welcomes the summer camping season Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, with its 18th annual Aloha Summer Kickoff Weekend.

This Hawaiian-themed weekend will encourage campers to dress in grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts and leis. Old Forge Camping Resort also will carry luau supplies in the store inside the main lodge.

“Aloha” family fun activities will be going on all weekend, including the return of the Utica Zoo’s Meet and Greet under the Big Tent, site decorating, hula hoop and limbo contests, family-friendly luau Friday and Saturday nights, the annual Aloha Cookout, plus more.

For the full schedule of events and more information, visit oldforgecamping.com/aloha-summer-kick-off.

Old Forge Camping Resort is next door to Enchanted Forest Water Safari, offering year-round Adirondack camping and special seasonal-themed events. This family-friendly, versatile campground provides heated one-room cabins and two-room cottages with kitchenette and bathroom, as well as RV hook-up sites and tent sites.

For more information, call 1-800-CAMPING or visit oldforgecamping.com.