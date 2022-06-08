ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers look to close out 2-game series win against the Pirates

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Detroit Tigers (22-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-29, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.06 ERA, .93 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -121, Pirates +246; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will look to sweep a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh is 13-16 at home and 24-29 overall. The Pirates are 19-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Detroit is 22-33 overall and 8-18 in road games. The Tigers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.62.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is seventh on the Pirates with a .290 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 24 walks and 20 RBI. Jack Suwinski is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .192 for the Tigers. Derek Hill is 4-for-17 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Derek Hill: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

