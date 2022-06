SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four of Shreveport's five swimming pools opened on time Tuesday. It's been a long and winding road for the SPAR pools. Most will remember from last month that Rock Solid's contract with the city was not renewed after 13 years and Atlanta-based USA Management was set to take over. But, that didn't happen because, according to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, USA Management turned down the contract and the terms that would have paid them $125,000.

