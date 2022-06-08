ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Food Made Fresh: Pinto Salad a perfect side dish for a weekend barbecue

By Angelina Larue
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

You may recall a popular salad that’s been around for years that contains ranch-style beans, grated cheese, Fritos, and French dressing, along with the lettuce and tomatoes. It’s tasty, but I craved a cleaned-up version over the weekend, and it was the perfect side dish to serve with barbecue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uXIB_0g41jMnX00

Cool, crisp, and packed with flavor, the prepared pintos, creamy avocado, and crunchy radishes are just a few of the crave-worthy ingredients in this Pinto Salad.

Salsa would make a flavorful topping for the salad, but for a super light dressing, lime juice and spices quench the desire for a tangy condiment.

This salad could also be used as a base for a taco salad. Simply tuck tortilla chips around the edges of each serving of salad, and top with a seasoned taco meat of your choice. A dollop of sour cream could easily complete a one dish, all-in-one, dinner.

However, you serve it up, Pinto Salad will offer a cool crunchy lunch or dinner and can be put together in minutes. With the protein the beans offer, this super salad is also good on its own, and will make a nice way to keep the kitchen cool on hot summer days.

Enjoy food made fresh!

Pinto Salad

1 head heart of Romaine lettuce

15-ounce can Pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 Haas avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced

3/4 cup whole black olives

1/2 cup grape tomato halves

1/2 red onion, peeled and diced

1/4 cup salted pumpkin seeds

1 to 2 radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons cold water

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Remove core from heart of Romaine. Rinse lettuce and towel dry. Chop into 1-inch sections and separate the sections in a medium serving bowl.

Top lettuce with prepared beans, diced avocado, olives, grape tomato halves, diced red onion, pumpkin seeds, and radish slices.

In a small dish, whisk together lime juice, water, black pepper, cumin, and chili powder.

Toss salad and add dressing when ready to serve. Makes 4 serving.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”

Comments / 0

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

Easy Chicken Enchiladas made completely from scratch with rotisserie chicken for a quick and simple dinner recipe. Our favorite chicken enchilada recipe that is packed with protein and low in fat and carbs too!. We love Mexican food, and enchiladas have always been a favorite of mine. I’ve tried so...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade lasagna

Today I am making homemade lasagna, and it's absolutely one of my favorite dishes to prepare and eat. The lasagna noodles are layered with gooey cheeses, mushrooms, meat, and sauce. I prefer using both ground beef and sausage in my recipe. I don't use ricotta, cottage cheese, nor parmesan cheese for my homemade lasagna. Instead, I use mozzarella and mild cheddar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Pinto Beans#Romaine Lettuce#Pintos#Food Drink#French
The Kitchn

Breakfast Meatballs

Have you ever woken up craving meatballs? Frankly, your answer to that question is irrelevant because you should be. Life is short and unpredictable, so if you want to wake up and help yourself to a plate of breakfast meatballs, then what’s stopping you?. If it’s the fact that...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
FOOD & DRINKS
Teressa P.

American Goulash aka Beef-a-Roni: A Betty Crocker Recipe

American GoulashShutterstock — American Goulash aka Beef-o-roni (with a little paprika) I recently shared an embarrassing story about bringing what I thought was Hungarian goulash to a college potluck celebrating foods from different cultures on Medium.com and News Break. In my initial research for the article, I didn't think to look for American goulash — because I have strong feelings about culinary cultural appropriation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thepioneerwoman.com

Homemade Corn Dogs

Don't wait for the state fair—you can totally make corn dogs at home! Although bacon-wrapped hot dogs are irresistible, and Ree Drummond's chipotle chili dogs may be Ladd Drummond's favorite, these corn dogs are hard to beat! Pair them with these delicious BBQ sides for a guaranteed hit at the cookout!
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make Buttercream White

Bakers, we all love buttercream for its rich flavor and versatility. This spoon-licking good frosting can be dyed, piped, swirled and sprinkled to create so many easy cupcake decorations and pretty cake designs. While this frosting is lovely in shades from teal to tangerine, lavender to leaf green, there’s one...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)

This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
RECIPES
30Seconds

2-Minute Iced Coffee Recipe Saves You Time & Money

Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
RECIPES
Fox News

15-minute shrimp tacos with slaw: Try the recipe

"Summertime and easy dinners go hand in hand just like this 15-minute shrimp tacos recipe with slaw. Seasoned shrimp, crunchy slaw, and a creamy shrimp taco sauce are wrapped in a warm fresh corn tortilla, add a squeeze of lime juice, and you are transported to a tropical location," says Olena Osipov, owner and recipe developer, iFOODreal.com, of this simple dish that’s perfect for last-minute entertaining.
RECIPES
Reader's Digest

Can You Put Parchment Paper in an Air Fryer?

Countless home cooks have added the air fryer to their stable of kitchen gadgets in recent years, and for good reason—it really is a wonder appliance. From perfectly crispy chicken breasts to golden French fries, air fryers produce mouthwatering foods without the mess and added calories and fat of deep-frying.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake

When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

CAJUN PASTA SKILLET

This Cajun Pasta Skillet is easy to make and has a wonderful flavor. This delicious dish is made with Andouille sausage, shrimp, creamy pasta and spices and it’s a great dinner. Add some cheesy garlic drop biscuits and you are set! If you have followed our site for any amount of time you know we love our Cajun seasoning.
RECIPES
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy