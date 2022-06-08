OBITUARY: Barbara Thomas Rollyson

Our dear mother Barbara Ann Rollyson, also known to many as Granny, went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 28, 2022. We had just celebrated her 86 birthday.

She was born on May 17, 1936, in Milford Delaware to the late Walter and Grace Thomas. Sadly, she was the last of her 4 siblings.

Barbara graduated high school and then married our father whom she met from Dover Airforce Base. Once married they started their family and settled in Fairlawn Virginia making that their homestead. Years later after divorcing us kids spent every summer visiting her in Delaware. We had so much fun on our grandparent’s dairy farm with all our cousins and going to Rehobeth Beach nearly every weekend. S

he worked as a manager at Burger King for many years until she moved to Mt. Juliet Tennessee to be closer to her children and near her grandkids. She lived a life of kindness, patience, and perseverance. She was known for her sweet spirit. Mom was the most down to earth woman you could meet. Simple would describe her well.

Growing up on a farm she developed an unwavering love for animals, especially horses. She passed her love of horses and critters on to both her children and grandchildren. Granny couldn’t be stopped. Always on the go. Just ask the workers at Providence Wendy’s. Barbara was not afraid of anything, (except turning lanes), especially hard work. She retired at age 76 from Wilson County School Cafeteria.

She lived to make her daily rounds around town greeting all her regulars. She was well liked by our community. Her friends and family will miss her and know life will not be the same without her. But we are incredibly grateful to have had so many years with her.

Barbara leaves behind 5 children; Mark Rollyson (Sissy), Sandra Langley (Robert),Terri Davis ( Mack), Thomas Rollyson, and Roberta Rollyson. Along with 9 grandchildren; Brandy Young, Laura Rollyson, Rachel Walker, Kathlyne Rollyson, Cacey Dalton, Kailey Burr, Holly Spangler, Hailey Williams, and Austin Rollyson. Also, add 12 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

We will be celebrating Barbara’s life on Friday, June 10 at 3:00 pm (cst) officiated by Pastor Gary Miller. Family will receive friends an hour before the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment followed by carriage to Mt Juliet Cemetery. There will be a gathering of friends and family for a picnic following the committal at Charlie Daniels Park, her favorite place in town.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

