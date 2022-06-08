ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Joyce ‘Flossie’ Walker

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Mrs. Joyce “Flossie” Walker, of Lebanon Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, she was 75 years old.

Brenda Joyce Walker was born in Nashville TN to Charlene Ashworth and William Tisdale.

She married John Walker and was a homemaker for him and their five children. She attended Good Hope United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being with her family, talking on the phone, and watching TV.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Walker; children: James (Traci) Walker, Lisa Fletcher, Billy (Jennifer) Walker, and Helen (Steve) Green; grandchildren: Tiffany (Justin) Thompson, Anthony (Malerie) Hopkins, Kristy (Curtis) Young, Michael (Bailey) Johns, Casey Walker, Christopher Walker, Matthew Walker, and Zachary Walker; great-grandchildren: Logan McQuary, Stephanie Larsen, Wyatt Young, Mason Whittemore, and Ellie Kate Hopkins; siblings: Linda (Owen) Gleaves, Reba Barnes, and Cheri (Mark) Ward; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by son Stevie Walker, son-in-law Bobby Fletcher, parents Charlene Musick and Bill Tisdale.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Gary Wedgewood and assisted by Brother Danny Sellars, is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Joyce ‘Flossie’ Walker appeared first on Wilson County Source .

