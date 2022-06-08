ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala on inspiring Kenya's sprinters

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Ferdinand Omanyala Africa’s fastest man, he is also the inspiration...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rome Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith praises inspirational Allyson Felix

Date: Thursday, 9 June Time: 19:00 BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico. Coverage: Live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. Dina Asher-Smith says American legend Allyson Felix has been an inspiration as they prepare for Thursday's 200m Diamond League race in Rome. Felix, who has won 20 major...
WORLD
BBC

Dina Asher-Smith third as Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m in Rome

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finished third in the 200m at the Rome Diamond League as Jamaica's Shericka Jackson won ahead of Elaine Thompson-Herah. Jackson won in a season's-best 21.91 seconds, with Olympic champion Thompson-Herah finishing in 22.25. Asher-Smith, who will defend her world title in the United States next month, was...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

United Arab Emirates 1-2 Australia: Ajdin Hrustic's dramatic 84th-minute winner keeps Socceroos' World Cup dreams alive as late victory sets up play-off date with Peru for a spot in Qatar

Australia will take on Peru next week for a place at November's World Cup finals after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday in Asia's final eliminator for Qatar 2022. Defender Ali Salmeen deflected Ajdin Hrustic's volley past Khaled Eisa with six minutes remaining at Al Rayyan's Ahmad bin...
FIFA
BBC

Mohamed ElShorbagy wins first game since switching allegiance

Former squash world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy beat new compatriot James Willstrop at the Mauritius Open on Wednesday. The 11-8 11-6 11-5 victory was the 31-year-old's first since changing allegiance from Egypt to England. ElShorbagy, the current world number three, spent 50 months at the top of the world rankings...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Rome - Muir, Reekie & Asher-Smith in action

Rome, Italy is the fifth stop of the Diamond League 2022. Amongst the entries are GBs Diana Asher-Smith, Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir. Jemma is in the 800m event, whilst Laura will be wanting to mirror her performance from the home leg in Birmingham to win the 1500m. Diana Asher-Smith...
WORLD
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: USA's lines to win the World Cup in Qatar

With the World Cup draw officially in the books, we now know who the United States Men's National Team will face in the 2022 World Cup. The United States' group consists of England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff, Wales. From a gambling perspective, five-time World Cup champion...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Sprinter#Mauritius
BBC

Hector Cuper: Argentine coach sacked by DR Congo after qualifying defeats

Experienced Argentine coach Hector Cuper has been sacked by DR Congo after a poor start to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. The Leopards have lost their opening two qualifiers for the tournament, with Saturday's 1-0 loss against visitors Gabon followed by a 2-1 defeat by Sudan in Omdurman on Wednesday.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Mumbai record biggest EVER win in first-class cricket by thrashing Uttarakhand by 725 runs in just four days in elite cup competition... victory margin beat previous best of 685 set by New South Wales 92 years ago

A 92-year-old record for the largest victory margin in first-class cricket was obliterated on Thursday when Mumbai defeated Uttarakhand by 725 runs in Alur. Set a notional target of 795 on the fourth day, Uttarakhand folded for just 69 in the first session, as New South Wales' demolition of Queensland by 685 runs in a 1929-30 Sheffield Shield contest went by the wayside.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Life ban for South African club who scored 41 own goals

After four clubs were banned for life from the fourth tier of South African football after fixing games in a bid to win the league, authorities have lined up a series of workshops to educate coaches, officials and referees. For as table-topping rivals Matiyasi FC and Shivulani Dangerous Tigers battled...
NFL
ClutchPoints

South Africa May Easily Dominate India and Here’s Why: IND vs SA, 1st T20I

IND vs SA, 1st T20I, Arun Jaitley Stadium. Approximately four months are there for teams to prepare for the T20 World Cup. South Africa will be looking to take full advantage of the weak-looking Indian squad. Since KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are out of the series, India’s batting strength looks inexperienced and weak on paper. Rishabh Pant has two shoes to fill – a batter and a skipper.
WORLD
The Independent

Ghana coach talks World Cup preparation ahead of Kirin Cup clash vs Japan

Ghana coach Otto Addo spoke about World Cup preparation ahead of their friendly fixture against Japan in the Kirin Cup.The Black Stars will return to football’s biggest tournament this year after missing out four years ago in 2018.Ghana have been drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.Ahead of the World Cup, they are competing in a friendly tournament with Japan, Chile and Tunisia and face the hosts on Friday (10 June).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wales: Rob Page revels in ‘unbelievable feeling’ after guiding nation to World CupWar, tear gas and apologies: A timeline of the 2022 Champions League finalJohn Cena meets refugee with Down syndrome who he inspired to escape Ukraine
FIFA
BBC

Photo-finish hands Ferdinand Omanyala Africa's 100m crown by 0.003 seconds

Dates: 8-12 June Venue: Cote d'Or Stadium, Mauritius Session times (GMT, approx): 04:30-09:30 & 11:00-14:00. Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala became African men's 100m champion after beating defending champion Akani Simbine of South African by just three thousandths of a second in Mauritius. Both men were recorded as finishing the final in...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy