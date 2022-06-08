Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala on inspiring Kenya's sprinters

Ghana coach Otto Addo spoke about World Cup preparation ahead of their friendly fixture against Japan in the Kirin Cup.The Black Stars will return to football’s biggest tournament this year after missing out four years ago in 2018.Ghana have been drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.Ahead of the World Cup, they are competing in a friendly tournament with Japan, Chile and Tunisia and face the hosts on Friday (10 June).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wales: Rob Page revels in ‘unbelievable feeling’ after guiding nation to World CupWar, tear gas and apologies: A timeline of the 2022 Champions League finalJohn Cena meets refugee with Down syndrome who he inspired to escape Ukraine

FIFA ・ 4 HOURS AGO