Santa Clarita, CA

Driver Shot, Carjacked at Gas Station in Newhall

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was shot while filling his vehicle at a gas station and carjacked Tuesday night, June 7, in the Newhall community in the city of Santa Clarita.

Oscar Sol / KNN

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics received a call for a victim that was shot and carjacked at the Chevron gas station on Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway around 7:39 p.m.

Two suspects carjacked the victim’s white Honda sedan and crashed it into an embankment on Newhall Avenue and Meadowridge Drive, then fled on foot, according to Field Sergeant Edson with the SCV Sheriff’s Sation.

One male juvenile was apprehended at Great Beginnings for Little Kids. No weapons were reported recovered around 9:16 p.m. As of 9:18 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were searching for the other suspect with assistance from the air unit.

One male juvenile is in custody as a possible suspect, and one suspect is outstanding, according Edson.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, said Edson.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

Nathan B. Forrest
3d ago

One suspect is outstanding ??? Probably the first time in that carjackers life that term has been used to describe him !! Pathetic journalism

Marissa
3d ago

Hopefully he gets minimum 75 years no parole

IN THIS ARTICLE
