HELENA – The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Snowmobile Advisory Committee will meet in Helena on June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the FWP Annex building, 1625 11th Ave. The mission of the committee is to advise FWP on snowmobile grooming issues related to funding, provision, development, renovation, maintenance, management, usage and promotion of snowmobile trails.

HELENA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO