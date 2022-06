PORTLAND–The plans for the Roux Institute in Portland have been scaled back by developers after neighborhood residents said that building height and traffic would both be issues. The overall planned space has been reduced by about 27 percent, or 468,000 square feet. One of the points of contention among residents was the height of buildings, of which one was planned to be 210 feet, which would have made it the tallest building in Portland. The Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences (IDEALS) is the nonprofit redeveloping the campus on the site of the old B&M Baked Beans factory.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO