ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Philippine banana growers plead for Japanese consumers to bear price hikes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5OQP_0g41dTNI00

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday appealed directly to consumers in its top export market Japan to pay higher prices for imported bananas to help shoulder a surge in production costs.

Prices for fuel and agricultural supplies are driving many farmers to the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report by the Philippines' embassy in Tokyo that pleaded for Japanese consumers to share the burden for "sustainable bananas".

"It will be unrealistic and unfair for Philippine banana farmers to maintain the status quo," Ambassador Jose C. Laurel V told reporters.

Producers have been negotiating with Japanese retailers and trading companies on prices, but were told to take their concerns to the public.

"It was impressed upon us that one of the important things that we need to do is to explain to the consumers why there needs to be a price increase," said Robispierre L. Bolivar, second in command at the Philippine embassy.

Consumer prices are surging in Japan after decades of deflation, accelerated by the yen's drop to a 20-year low, soaring energy costs and logistical logjams caused by the crisis in Ukraine.

Food prices are in particular focus, with everything from snack makers to breweries instituting their first price increases in many years.

Researcher Teikoku Databank reported last week that prices on more than 10,000 food items in Japan would rise in 2022.

Japan was the top export destination for Philippine bananas in 2020, just exceeding shipments to China, United Nations' trade data showed.

Japanese households on average spend 4,387 yen ($32.92) on bananas a year, more than any other fruit, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

Prices for Philippine bananas have been flat for seven years, but a surge in production costs amid the Ukraine crisis have made current margins untenable, embassy officials said.

($1 = 133.2500 yen)

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Food Prices#Japanese
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy