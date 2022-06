MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- An area flea market is blaming the city of Mt. Washington for driving it out of business. Paul Flynn. the owner of Vendor City on Highway 44, took to social media, before closing permanently this Friday. The business used an open space in a shopping center to allow individual vendors to set up booths to offer items for sale. But the city of Mt. Washington reportedly wanted each vendor to get a yearly $75 business license.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO