Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wallace A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne, southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado and northwestern Wallace Counties in west central Kansas through 1230 AM MDT At 1210 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Weskan, or 18 miles northeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne, southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado and northwestern Wallace Counties in west central Kansas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
