WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably steamy June weekend across the Cape Fear Region. Expect daily temperatures to crest in the 80s to locally around 90. Spotty, locally heavy showers and storms could pop, primarily but certainly not exclusively in the afternoons and evenings. So, as you go about your outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky and the interactive radar tab of your WECT Weather App. Exceptionally early sunrises of 5:59 and late sunsets - pushing 8:30 - will favor the weekend warrior!

1 DAY AGO