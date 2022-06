There are many reasons why someone might choose not to own their own home. Without doing any research whatsoever, two big reasons immediately come to mind:. #2 resonates with me. As a man who's petrified of commitment, I can't warm up to the idea of planting roots in one place. I sort of like living like a vagabond. I know that as soon as I get too annoyed with the other trolls in my apartment complex, I can just pack up my few belongings and move to another part of the city (or even another city entirely). I enjoy having that illusion of freedom.

