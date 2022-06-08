U.S. Unveils New Latin America Economic Plan at Reboot Summit Dogged by Dissent
By Reuters
US News and World Report
4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The Biden administration unveiled a new proposed U.S. economic partnership with Latin America on Wednesday as regional leaders gathered for a summit in Los Angeles whose agenda has been undermined by discord over the guest list. Seeking to counter China’s growing clout in the region, a...
SANTA FE, N.M., June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will fund New Mexico's full wildfire response, President Joe Biden said on Saturday, speaking from Santa Fe amid anger from survivors over the blaze that was started by federal officials. "We have a responsibility to help the state recover," Biden...
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders from the Western Hemisphere on Friday rolled out a new set of measures to confront the regional migration crisis, seeking to salvage an Americas summit roiled by division. Biden's aides had touted the migration declaration as a centerpiece of the...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and other Western Hemisphere leaders on Friday announced what is being billed as a roadmap for countries to host large numbers of migrants and refugees. “The Los Angeles Declaration” is perhaps the biggest achievement of the Summit of the Americas, which was...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican immigration authorities disbanded a migrant caravan of at least 7,000 people, the government said Saturday, cutting short the group's journey, which coincided with the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Mexico's National Institute for Migration (INM) said in a statement it dissolved the caravan...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The District of Columbia office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges on Friday against President Donald Trump's former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel alleges that Giuliani, who...
CHINA warned the US that it won't hesitate to start a war over Taiwan as it vowed to "crush" the breakaway island. Fears have been looming that Beijing may be emboldened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could seize the opportunity to strike Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has vowed...
The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.
Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and one of the richest people in the world, attended the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday. He added that at least about a billion dollars should be allocated globally as part of preventive measures and preparations for the next pandemic. “I have to say, given...
(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Friday threw out a Biden administration directive narrowing who can be targeted by immigration agents for arrest and deportation, siding with officials in Texas and Louisiana challenging the policy in court. The directive, finalized in a memorandum issued last September by the Department...
An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
The majority of Americans should be wearing masks while in indoor spaces or considering the measure, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, more than 67% of the population was in a “high” or “medium” COVID-19 community level – a measure determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special primary for Alaska's only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday following a tense legal fight over ballot access issues that had cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in what has already been an extraordinary...
(Reuters) - Ivanka Trump "checked out" on election issues in the aftermath of the 2020 election, her father and former President Donald Trump said on Friday after the release of testimony in which she said did not believe his claims of election fraud. A congressional panel probing the Jan. 6,...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first of six planned congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump supporters made a prime-time television debut on Thursday. The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack hearing included videotaped testimony from...
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases. In Sievierodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has scrapped former President Donald Trump's red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing...
Comments / 1